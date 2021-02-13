URBANA — When Nathan Marlow took on his new post as dining-room coordinator at Clark-Lindsey Village in January 2020, he enjoyed the variety of his new job.
After four years on the wait staff, Marlow was in charge of supervising residents and staff in the dining room, handling orders to rooms, and managing the wait staff. He’d also chat with the residents he grew to know — about grandkids, about their interesting lives, and more.
Then, the dining room shut down on March 16 due to COVID-19 protocols. And the job became even more unpredictable.
“That’s what I really enjoy, that no day is the same,” Marlow said. “And when it came to taking over and when COVID hit, it really wasn’t the same every day. We were dealing with constant changes with restrictions and regulations, and then through the shutdown, it was maintaining the relationships and making sure we were abiding by everything.”
Almost exactly 11 months after the dining room shut down, nearly all of the staff and residents have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the dining room is set to reopen Monday.
Things will be different of course, because a vaccination doesn’t guarantee a resident or staff member isn’t a carrier or won’t come down with COVID-19. Residents will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks when they aren’t eating and drinking.
They’ll have to make reservations on an online portal so that the facility can limit guests to 50 at a time. Residents will be seated during revolving 15-minute windows with 16 dining at a time.
The online portal was met with skepticism at first, but a crowd that has had to learn its fair share of technology over the last year has figured it out, Marlow said.
“For a lot of the residents, it sounded kind of complicated (at first) from some of the feedback,” Marlow said. “But once they dipped their toes in the water of learning how to do it, it’s something that was easy to pick up on.”
On Wednesday, the portal opened for reservations. Within five minutes of arriving at work, Marlow said he was being asked questions by excited residents who wanted to make sure they nabbed the meal times they wanted.
Like Marlow, residents are ready for Monday’s reopening. The dining room is a social hub, a common area where they’re sure to see a mix of faces. Those faces, of course, will be covered by masks when they’re not eating or drinking, but it’s one more step back to the life they knew a year ago.
“I’m very, very excited for everybody to come back,” Marlow said. “We all think that a vaccine is a good way of saying, ‘We’re all headed back to what we used to do, but we’re only taking it one step at a time.'"