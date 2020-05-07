CHARLESTON — As universities plan for the fall semester with the goal of bringing thousands of students back to their campuses, Eastern Illinois says it will house all of them in single-bedroom rooms this coming school year.
The single rooms will come at no additional charge, according to the university, which anticipates having enough capacity for all current and incoming students.
“We’re very excited to have this as an option for students,” said Mark Hudson, EIU’s executive director of university housing and dining services. “This allows them to spread out.”
If a student requested a roommate, they’ll be given rooms close together, and the change could make it harder to get into popular buildings.
And if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll be placed in a campus apartment with its own entrance, Hudson said.
“We’ve taken apartments and set them aside to have ready in case we need to use them for that,” he said.
When students return, Hudson thinks they’ll follow social-distancing guidelines and wear masks, if still required.
“We’re fully expecting that students, when they come back, will be on board,” Hudson said.
The University of Illinois hopes to re-open campus this fall and plans to make a decision by mid-June.
University Housing is still deciding how it would house students, spokeswoman Chelsea Hamilton said.
“At this point in time, University Housing is working through all occupancy options for fall 2020 and COVID-19 response scenarios. We are working closely with the campus academic leaders as they finalize plans for fall instruction and then we will make the final occupancy decision,” she said.
Western Illinois is currently offering doubles and singles, but has contingency plans in place.
“While we have contingency plans in place and are prepared to move to a different residential format if necessary, at this time we are continuing to offer both double- and single-room choices,” spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said.
At Illinois State, no final decisions have been made, spokesman Eric Jome said.
“Illinois State is carefully planning for a return to on-campus operations this fall. Part of that planning is providing student housing options that will be in the best interest of student health and safety,” he said. “At this time, no final decisions have been made on any potential adjustments to housing arrangements.”