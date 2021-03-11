URBANA — The need for new plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat the sickest patients in the hospital has declined, according to a local blood bank.
Community Blood Services of Illinois, which operates a blood bank in Urbana, said it is phasing out new convalescent plasma collections from recovered COVID-19 patients because hospitalizations have declined and there’s enough inventory on hand to meet current patients' needs.
The blood bank said it will end convalescent plasma collections March 26. Donors who already have appointments through that date are encouraged to keep them, but new referrals for donations will no longer be processed.
The use of convalescent plasma therapy, awarded emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in August, is based on the premise that plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients may contain antibodies that can help suppress the Sars-CoV-2 virus in patients who are in severe respiratory distress.
In updated COVID-19 treatment guidelines issued in October, the National Institutes of Health advised there is insufficient data for the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel to recommend in favor of or against convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment.
In a new guidance last month, the FDA reissued its emergency-use authorization with revisions, but also said adequate and well-controlled randomized trials are still necessary to definitively demonstrate the efficacy of convalescent plasma, the best population for its use and the optimal attributes of the product.
Community Blood Services said 2,500 donors from across its region provided convalescent plasma in the past 11 months.
Carle Health began collaborating with Community Blood Services last spring to offer the therapy to some of its hospitalized patients as part of a trial through the Mayo Clinic.
But Carle used it on a fairly limited basis for qualifying patients only, spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said. When it was first available, she said, “that was the best that we had.”
But over the course of the pandemic, more treatment options have become available and hospitals have learned more about treating the sickest COVID-19 patients, she said.
Carle still uses convalescent plasma therapy for some applicable cases, spokesman Kaleb Miller said, but use of this therapy has slowed down in recent months.