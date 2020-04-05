URBANA — People who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection may be able to help others who have contracted the virus by donating their plasma.
Community Blood Services of Illinois announced Saturday that it will begin recruiting donors, only through doctors, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been recovered for at least 14 days.
The donors have the antibodies to help fight COVID-19, the organization said.
The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza.
“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” said Mike Par-ejko, chief executive officer. “While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19.
“If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most,” he said.
Donors have to meet all the other criteria in place for blood donation.
Their doctors will refer them and supply Community Blood Services with certain information.
Plasma will be taken only from people with laboratory-confirmed tests showing they had a COVID-19 infection and are at least 14 days removed from the last date they experienced symptoms.
The donation can be done at a blood bank. Community Blood Services has an office at 1408 W. University Ave., U.
Interested potential donors should contact their physician; doctors wishing to refer patients for donation should use the referral form available at bloodcenter.org.
For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
Community Blood Services of Illinois is a division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, nonprofit provider of blood products and services to 115 hospitals in Illinois and three other states, including Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
The organization said despite the cancellation of many blood drives during the pandemic, donors have stepped up and patient needs are being met. It is now scheduling mobile blood drives to replace events cancelled in the next 90 days.