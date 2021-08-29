CHAMPAIGN — A case of COVID-19 came and went for Kate Maurer last November, or so she thought.
It was a mild case, with a fever and cold symptoms that went away on their own, Maurer said.
Then, a few weeks after she felt better, she was hit with crushing fatigue, dizziness and insomnia, plus a frightening feeling of motion sickness and being disoriented that seemed to be triggered by driving at higher speeds on interstates.
Nearly 10 months later, Maurer said she’s about 80 percent back to her pre-COVID-19 health, but recovery has taken time.
“It’s just been a really challenging, slow process, but I have gotten better over time,” she said.
Most COVID-19 patients who develop mild illness recover in a couple of weeks or so. Some never develop symptoms at all. But studies have suggested as many as one-fourth to one-third of COVID-19 patients end up becoming long-haulers like Maurer, with lingering or rebounding symptoms.
One study released in June by the nonprofit FAIR Health found that just over 23 percent of COVID-19 patients had at least one post-illness symptom a month or longer after they were first diagnosed, with the most common symptoms across all ages being pain, trouble breathing, high cholesterol, malaise, fatigue and hypertension.
A mental-health counselor who lives in Champaign, Maurer said her primary-care doctor was supportive about her rebounding COVID-19 symptoms — but was largely at a loss for how to help her.
“There just wasn’t a whole lot she could offer me in terms of treatment,” she said.
Like many long-haul COVID-19 patients, Maurer turned to an online support group for advice from her fellow patients.
“I read a lot about the strategy that works for people with chronic fatigue syndrome, which has worked for me,” she said.
Meanwhile, she had to cut back her work to part-time in February and lost her employer-sponsored health insurance.
She still doesn’t quite have the energy to go running again. Pre-COVID-19, Maurer said she got in about a 3-mile run a couple of times a week, and by getting a step counter and pacing herself, she’s worked her way back to handling a three-quarter-mile walk.
She can drive again, Maurer said, but her energy still isn’t good, and she continues to work part-time.
She sees the potential of ending up with post-COVID-19 illness as something many people overlook as they focus more on hospitalizations and deaths, she said.
And considering that she was previously healthy, Maurer said what’s really scary for her is this: “You don’t know when you’re going to get better, if you’re going to get better, if you’re going to be disabled by this.”
Negative test
While Maurer tested positive for COVID-19, DeAnn Winn of rural Philo didn’t.
And because of that, Winn said she’s encountered skepticism and multiple challenges trying to get help for long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, some of which have lingered a year after she believes she was likely infected.
People who had, or continue to have, COVID-19 symptoms but can’t verify it with a positive test can have an especially hard time getting help, Winn said.
“You wouldn’t believe how challenging it is,” she said.
A former Urbana police officer who got hurt on the job and is now, like Maurer, a mental-health counselor, Winn first became ill with a cluster of common COVID-19 symptoms last August.
She was short of breath and developed a fever, headache, vomiting, chills, a rapid heartbeat, fatigue, body aches, a sore throat that lasted months and congestion, and “about a week into it, I lost my sense of taste and smell,” she recalled.
She also lost her ability to sweat, she said — something she didn’t regain until after she had her first COVID-19 vaccine shot Feb. 11.
If all that wasn’t enough, Winn said she had severe vertigo; sharp pain in her ears and eyes; trouble regulating her body temperature, which has left her sensitive to heat and cold; and rolling cognitive issues. She recalled sitting down at a computer and “it was like I never learned to read,” she said.
She saw local doctors and made trips out of town to seek help, including to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and the Neuro COVID-19 Clinic at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
She also turned to an online resource for COVID-19 patients, Survivor Corps, where she’s picked up tips, she said.
“There are COVID clinics popping up for people with long-term COVID,” Winn said. “But you have to prove you had COVID.”
These days, Winn considers herself about 90 percent recovered, though she is still coping with vision and some cognitive issues, headaches and off-and-on intolerance to heat and cold.
She’s also noticed that, since early in her illness, her fight-flight-freeze response — the body’s reaction to danger — has gone missing. Recently, a tornado warning and narrowly avoiding a serious car accident gave her no anxiety at all, she said.
Winn said she also still suffers from fatigue, but it’s not as bad as it was before a Mayo Clinic provider suggested she try an anti-inflammatory diet.
She also believes several supplements she’s been taking — magnesium, fish oil, turmeric and ginger capsules, plus others — are helping.
Mozella Faust, Winn’s best friend, said lingering COVID-19 symptoms have taken a toll on Winn. She watched her friend frequently lose her train of thought, suffer from exhaustion and talk about how at times, her lungs “felt like they were on fire,” she said.
Faust also watched Winn become frustrated sometimes, but she’d remind her, “you were a police officer, an investigator — you research, figure things out,” she said.
Winn has tackled her illness with determination, and she’s now “way better than she was,” Faust said.
“She is the most determined person I’ve ever met,” she said.
Not enough known
In an updated guidance for health care providers last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that post-COVID-19 conditions can occur even in patients who had mild cases or were or asymptomatic. The agency also warned it can be difficult to distinguish post-COVID-19 from symptoms that occur for other reasons, and alternative reasons for health problems need to be considered, among them an unknown pre-existing condition or re- infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“It is also possible that some patients with post-COVID-19 conditions will not have had positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 because of a lack of testing or inaccurate testing during the acute period, or because of waning antibody levels or false-negative antibody testing during follow-up,” the guidance states.
Winn’s primary-care doctor, Dr. Margaret Tate, an OSF HealthCare family-medicine physician, said she believes Winn has experienced post-COVID-19 or at least some type of post-viral syndrome based on the symptoms she’s had — though, Tate said, she tested negative more than once.
Post-viral syndrome can follow any virus, she said, but “we really didn’t see many other viruses this past year besides COVID. Even flu rates were down.”
Since many COVID-19 tests were fast-tracked, Tate said, she believes medical providers have likely seen a lot of false negatives.
Winn isn’t the only patient she’s seen who had COVID-19 symptoms without a positive test, Tate said. When that happens, she advises patients to treat their illness as though it is COVID-19 and stay home in isolation with supportive care.
“I just don’t think, with as novel as the virus is, that we know enough about it,” Tate said.