People are getting creative to keep Halloween alive during this time of COVID-19.
In Arthur, the virus made carving and displaying 200 lighted pumpkins more difficult due to fewer volunteers. Still, one of the town’s top tourist attractions this time of year — the lighted pumpkin house at 235 S. Vine St. — goes on as scheduled through Saturday.
In the past, schoolchildren helped to gut and carve the pumpkins. Other helpers have included local Boy Scouts.
“It’s been much more of a challenge. The schoolkids weren’t able (to help) because of the shortened school days,” said Bruce Wood, who started the pumpkin house tradition 18 years ago. “We just didn’t have as many volunteers. A lot of the work fell on myself and some friends from Arcola and Arthur.”
The pumpkin carving takes place at Knights Court in Arthur.
The local football team helped set up the blocks and the boards on which the pumpkins are set. The pumpkins are lit with Christmas lights attached to a timer to come on just before dusk and go off between 9 and 10 p.m.
Some other volunteers have stepped forward. One Tolono family has come the last three years to help carve.
The pumpkin house brings people from outside the area, including one family this year from the Jacksonville region.
The Great Pumpkin Patch outside of town each year donates the orange gourds for the project, which are displayed outside a house owned by Noel Dicks.
Wood said he came up with the idea after seeing a Victorian mansion in Kenova, W.Va., decorated with 3,000 pumpkins.
Christy Miller, Arthur director of tourism and economic development, said the pumpkin house has become well known. People come from as far as Charleston and Decatur. Top honors, though, goes to a group from China that was visiting the area. Miller said they had never seen a pumpkin before.
Miller’s office is next to the pumpkin house, and she sees cars lined up there at all hours of the day.
“It’s not uncommon, even during the day, to see cars stopped or, in the past, kids showing their parents the pumpkin they made,” Miller said.
In Camargo ...
A lighted cart parade is generally part of the village’s annual Woolly Worm Festival. Because of the pandemic, the festival had to be canceled — just not the parade. It was moved to Saturday.
“We just didn’t think the woolly worm festival would be a good idea, because people are more apt to mingle and be in close contact,” Jeane Breiland, a village trustee, said. “We decided to move it to Halloween as an alternative to trick-or -treating.
Children are still able to go door to door for trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m. The parade starts at 7 from the community building in Opal Thompson Park.
Parade participants are being encouraged to bring packaged, store-bought candy to throw.
Any type of cart is welcome, Breiland said — golf cart, ATV, UTV. People are also encouraged to decorate their cart.
Breiland said she knows one young man will be dressed as his favorite race car driver, Kyle Busch, and will drive an M&M-themed cart. Suitable for a day when candy rules.
Churches in town are also hosting trunk or treat.
In Rantoul ...
The village and chamber of commerce are sponsoring a trunk-or-treat drive-thru from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the village recreation department building, 100 E. Flessner Ave.
Office Manager Alyssa Frye said the event is similar to last year’s downtown Rantoul trunk-or-treat, but all recipients will stay in their vehicles.
“Each scene will hand out candies or treats of some sort,” Frye said. “Families will drive through the area while remaining in their vehicles, viewing the scenes or trunks and will make short stops to receive candy.”
Businesses, organizations and village departments will have displays.
People are being encouraged to enter Flessner Avenue off of Century Boulevard. The route will extend around the rec department building.
Around the area ...
Most area towns have set Halloween hours for early Saturday evening.
In Urbana, canines can get in on the action from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at a Halloween Trick and Treat for the Pups. At the Urbana Dog Park, dogs and their owners can trick or treat. The event is free to dog-park members. Visitors will pay the daily rate to enter.
Beginning Saturday, Homer Lake Interpretive Center will host a Not So Spooky Fall Nature Walk from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event runs through Nov. 5.
“Nature can be pretty spooky but also quite intriguing — from turkey vultures to the moon and even ‘wicked plants,’ according to a Champaign County Forest Preserve District press release.
The fall nature walk will tell some of the tricks nature plays on itself and people.
The self-guided trail begins near the Interpretive Center and follows the numbered rocks along the Timberdoodle Trail. Maps will be available at the trailhead.
The preserve is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through October and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning in November.
Senior citizen facilities in several area communities are hosting Halloween events.
In Tuscola, Jarman Center for Senior Living will host a drive-Boo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ervin Park.
Those planning to attend should start in the back of the park just past the baseball diamonds. Senior-living staff will also be passing out candy under their canopy entrance.
People are asked to wave to the residents as they will be watching from their windows.
In Rantoul and Savoy, a community no-contact pumpkin walk will be hosted by The Villas of Hollybrook and Reflections of Savoy and Rantoul.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Rantoul and Saturday in Savoy.