CHAMPAIGN — The partnership called CU-BetterTogether began providing groceries Monday in Champaign to families in need.
The partnership, which also includes Urbana schools, is being led by the United Way of Champaign County, the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and other nonprofits, and aims to fill a gap outside the school districts’ meal distributions.
“We’re really only providing breakfast and lunch for students under the age of 18,” Superintendent Susan Zola said of the district’s capabilities before this new effort was launched. “We certainly know that family members over 18 need breakfast and lunch, and we certainly know our children need dinner, and they need food on the weekends.”
She said more than $100,000 has already been raised toward the effort’s $250,000 goal.
In Champaign, groceries were handed out Monday at three sites next to Unit 4’s existing distribution sites.
“Families were picking up our drive-thru boxes; we invited them to come around the corner, and then they were able to pick up some more food for anybody in their household,” Zola said.
The groceries are on top of the meals the district already provides — 1,200 boxes of five breakfasts and lunches are picked up each Monday, and another 1,200 are delivered on Fridays.
“So far we’ve been able to meet the needs of our families,” Zola said, but she also cautioned that the district can only ramp up to about 1,400 boxes on each of those days, due to supply-chain issues and limited cold storage.
If there’s more demand, the district may have to add another day of meal distribution or find another solution, so Zola said that “it is something that we’re monitoring and we’re tracking, because the need certainly may evolve depending on the time span” of the governor’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.