DANVILLE — McDonald’s is crediting its drive-thrus for an increase in sales through the COVID-19 pandemic, something that local franchisee Deanna Witzel said has helped her stores in Vermilion County.
McDonald’s reported that its sales increase 4.6 percent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
“Our unique strengths, including our unrivaled drive-thru presence around the world, advanced delivery and digital capabilities, and marketing scale have become even more important during the pandemic,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.
“Our drive-thrus are doing very well,” Witzel said. “We’re thankful to have a drive-thru because if we didn’t have that, it would be much tougher times.”
Like McDonald’s drive-thrus across the country, the ones at her six stores have been upgraded over the past couple years with digital menus that show the order as it’s made.
The menu has also been simplified to speed up the process.
That “helps us in the ease of operations,” Witzel said.
Four of her stores have two-lane drive-thrus, which Witzel said “is even better.”
McDonald’s also credited the increase in sales to its new spicy chicken McNuggets and a promotion with rapper Travis Scott.
The $6 meal, which includes a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce; fries; barbecue sauce; and Sprite.
“The price point was a great deal, so a lot of our customers took advantage of that,” Witzel said. “We appreciate the business from our customers and really appreciate our employees coming to work.”