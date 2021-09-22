DANVILLE — Edward Butler can speak from personal experience about the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
The president of NAACP-Danville Branch 3009, Butler said he’s lost two local family members to COVID-19 in recent weeks, a niece and a cousin, and he’ll be speaking at an NAACP event Saturday in Danville to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
The Danville branch of the NAACP is partnering with Aunt Martha’s health and wellness center to offer a COVID-19 pandemic health awareness event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The event is open to the public.
Aunt Martha’s health care workers will be administering vaccinations, and local and state officials are expected to attend.
The NAACP will also be serving snacks and providing such giveaways as health-focused backpacks for kids.
The Danville branch of the NAACP has been going door-to-door through the city’s impoverished neighborhoods since April, promoting vaccination through its participation in a state-funded health navigator program.
Butler said the navigators have had some success in persuading people to get vaccinated.
“The navigators have their feet to the pavement, going door to door trying to educate people,” he said.
His organization has also served more than 1,000 local residents impacted by COVID-19, encouraging them to stay home and delivering groceries, medicine and personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and sanitizer to their homes.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Vermilion County stood Wednesday at 36.2 percent.
The Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesday reported 150 new cases in a wide range of ages -- infants through people in their 80s.
It also reported four new COVID-19 deaths, making for 25 deaths in the past 30 days in that county.