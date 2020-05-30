DANVILLE — Starting Monday, the Danville Public Library will offer access to public computers, copying and faxing, as well as home delivery of library materials.
A temporary computer lab will be available in the first-floor meeting room of the library at 319 N. Vermilion St. Patrons are limited to 30 minutes and should wear masks and observe social distancing.
Patrons may call to reserve computer time; otherwise, it will be first come, first served. Computer users are asked to limit their printing to 10 or fewer pages. Those needing something faxed or copied may drop their materials off inside and staff will contact patrons when they can be picked up.
The lab will be open during curbside delivery hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The rest of the library will remain closed to patrons until the region advances to phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan.
Home delivery is now available to any Danville Public Library cardholder living within the city limits. To request items for curbside or home delivery, patrons may call the library during the curbside operating hours or fill out the form available any time on the city’s website: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Other services available include take-home craft kits at the curbside delivery table during operating hours, online sign up for a new or renewed card, story times on the library’s YouTube channel, as well as E-book and streaming services through the library’s website.