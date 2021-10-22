CHAMPAIGN -- Dates and times have been set for COVID-19 booster shots at two public clinic locations in Champaign, starting next week.
Booster shots will be given on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Nov. 2-4 and 10-11 at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.
All three types of vaccine -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- will be available, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The other clinic site at the Kohl’s plaza, 1901 N. Market St., is operated by Carle Health and will require appointments, the slots for which will be made available soon.
That location will offer both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots and flu shots from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31 and Pfizer and Moderna booster shots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in November.
Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available to anyone at least six months past their second shot and either 65 and older or 18 and older with underlying health conditions, working or living in a higher-risk setting, or living in a long-term care facility.
Johnson & Johnson boosters are available for anyone 18 or older who is at least two months past their single dose.
Those eligible for booster shots may choose the kind of vaccine they originally received or mix and match with another type, according to the health district.