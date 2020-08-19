BROADLANDS — For their first day back at school, Heritage High students assembled on the football field — with room to spare.
“The outdoor assembly went great,” Principal Corey White said. “At our teacher institute on Monday, I gave our teachers an option of how to do the assembly. I knew the weather was supposed to be nice today, so I said we could do our assembly by Zoom or use the football field. The teachers unanimously said to use the football field.”
White said the strategy enabled him to share more information with as many students as possible. The students did a good job with social distancing and wearing masks.
“Even during the assembly outside, 90 percent of our students chose to leave their masks on even though they could remove them,” he said. “We posed a challenge to our students, especially our seniors, that if they want to have the normal school-year experiences, our staff needs their help to make sure everyone is.”
White said there was some nervousness, which he attributed to the apprehension new students and freshmen feel as well as the unknown of the current pandemic.
“Students were excited to be back, and teachers were excited to have the students back,” he said. “I believe after a couple of days of being back in school, the new procedures will be routine and we will have a great school year.”
— Nora Maberry-Daniels