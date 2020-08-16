CHAMPAIGN — Jeff Scott watched from a distance as schools closed their doors in March, knowing how difficult the ensuing months would be for administrators, staff and students.
Two years removed from his time as principal of Carrie Busey Elementary School, the president and CEO of the Stephens Family YMCA knew his new organization would play a role in students’ education. He just didn’t know exactly what that role would be.
“As a former principal, I thought, ‘Jeez, what are these kids going to do, where are they going to go, how are we going to help?’” Scott said. “As things started to play out and more and more remote learning options came about, it was like, ‘Oh, maybe we need to have a fairly (large) response to this.’”
Through the spring and summer, the YMCA has hosted 50 to 60 children, but as the fall draws closer and plans have changed for school districts across the area, Scott and his organization are planning something bigger.
The local YMCA hopes to open at least five sites in Champaign-Urbana and a few others throughout Champaign County to host at least 200 K-5 students as they participate in remote learning. The students will be in classrooms with no more than 10 children and two adults.
“We’ll set up (six) mini schools, if you will,” Scott said. “Obviously, we won’t have the same level of education as a school would, and, you know, 10 kids per room is going to make it easy for us to keep them distanced and safe. But we’re going to provide places where we can keep the numbers way down and we can keep them spaced out.”
Those plans began before announcements over the last two weeks that the Champaign and Urbana school districts would spend the first quarter fully remote.
That leaves over 15,000 kids without a school to go to.
With plans finally in place for the area’s largest two districts, local nonprofits and day cares have scrambled to put together spaces for those children to go to.
“I think what the community is recognizing is that our job is to teach, in whatever form that is,” Champaign Superintendent Susan Zola said. “That’s why so many community partners are stepping in, because they want to help with the child-care needs of our families, and so that’s why you see several of them at the table.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Sam Banks didn’t realize that this summer’s program would be a test run for fall, but that’s exactly what the organization’s socially distanced programming has amounted to.
This fall, the club will host about 100 kids, Banks said, with no more than 13 in a room. It will also have two sites in Rantoul to host kids.
The summer program “was a good opportunity to have a test run,” he said. “We’re hearing from parents who are looking forward to the Boys and Girls Club being a site where their kids can come.
“They know they’ll have support with navigating online learning, being there when issues come up, with an adult there who can coach them through the online learning process.”
With support from the United Way, the club won’t charge more than its normal $20 membership fee.
Banks thinks programs like the one at his club, which will last from morning until evening, are important beyond simple support for online learning. While Zola said much of her district’s curriculum will focus on social/emotional needs, learning over a computer is different from in-person interaction.
“They know that their kids, from an emotional/social-development standpoint, are missing out on things,” Banks said. “They’re seeing their kids sitting around the house, not engaged in any positive social activities. They’re not able to get with their friends to uplift their spirits. They’re seeing some of the ramifications of that with the attitudes and the kind of situations where kids are becoming more agitated, because they’re just not able to get out.”
Day care facilities that typically host kids who are not yet in school are creating new programming to accommodate families with students.
At La Petite Academy, students from Champaign, Urbana and Mahomet will bring their computers and headphones and log in to learn from their own individual classrooms. While students will be able to do some of their work independently, much of it will be live with a teacher.
My Morning Out, a morning drop-in day care service, will provide a classroom for up to 15 students to participate in remote learning for half of day and may add another if there’s enough demand.
“We’ve heard a lot of, ‘Oh, this is great, but we’re going to see what our school district does and get back to you,’” Assistant Director Carrie Bushman said. “It’s so stressful because it’s so soon. … It’s going to be interesting, but I think that’s what this school year is going to be like all around.”
Originally, Caity Peterson and Ellen Saathoff, former Champaign district teachers and now owners of Sprouts Art and Nature School, planned on hosting students who would be participating in the district’s Virtual Academy, a separate school for students who chose to learn remotely.
But plans evolved. Now that all students will be attending school virtually, they’ll each attend their own classroom as if they were there in person. That means every K-3 student will learn on a different schedule.
“We decided that we needed everyone to use the sabbatical forms” to opt out of the school district for a year, “and we’ll do our own stuff,” Peterson said.
Their plan for Sprouts is to keep students outside the entire day. That includes in the winter, when they’ll set up an area with heat lamps to keep the kids warm.
“We think playing is really important, and we definitely think that academics are going to be below emotional well-being and health,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be a toss-up year for everybody, I think.”
With only a week left before they are supposed to drop off their kids at school, many parents are simply grappling with the idea of finding paid care for their school-aged children.
“Our current families are very relieved that we have this option available for them,” Parker said. “I’ve spoken to quite a few new parents who have called looking for care, and they’re obviously hesitant.
“You have those parents whose children have just graduated from preschool and ... are looking forward to that first opportunity to avoid paying for child care. Now, all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Hold on, my child’s going to school and I need full-day child care, and what does that mean?’”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
At Urbana’s Neighborhood Connections Center, clear shower curtains are being used as dividers between desks with computers. In the gym at Urbana Middle School, desks will be set up with social distancing in mind, ready for kids to come in and attend remote school. Kids will disperse across Urbana Park District buildings, as well.
The Boys and Girls Club will hold an extended-day program, as well, Banks said. I-Power School of Gymnastics and the Champaign Gymnastics Academy are also providing camp-like programs.
As for the YMCA, a majority of its 200 spots remain open, and Scott thinks that may be because of the cost: $220 a week for nonmembers, $190 per week for members. Families receiving Child Care Assistance Program funding and scholarships from the YMCA can get that down to around $30 per week, he said.
Scott also said the organization is working on procuring additional funding to lower that price, which he said is at cost for the organization.
Of course, challenges await any organization caring for small children tasked with keeping masks on their faces and 6 feet of distance between each other.
But throughout the spring and summer, when the YMCA has hosted a smaller-scale day program for kids, Scott has seen it work relatively smoothly.
One day in early August, school-aged kids clustered together, some sitting around desks and others on their feet playing games, both outside and inside. Some of the kids, of course, needed reminders about keeping their mask on or pulling it above their nose after it slid down, but the days go off without much trouble, Scott said.
“The kids wear masks pretty well,” he said. “Sometimes, they slip below their nose, and we have to tell them to pull them back up, things like that. But we’ve had kids in masks the whole time.”
Scott said the days for the kids will mix in remote learning with a camp feel. That means his agency will provide fun, games and outdoor time to go with the daily hours spent looking at a computer screen.
For Scott, the summer program is evidence that this type of learning experience is possible during the pandemic, even if it’s quite a bit different from normal school.
“We want kids to enjoy it,” Scott said. “We’ll continue to do our very, very best to make sure they know they’re safe but give them a place to go and make it a meaningful experience.”