Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden High School flags member Alyssa Shoviak gets sprayed and fanned while marching in the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Spectators enjoy a misting of water and bubbles from Guys Who Clean, LLC, during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Trey Ronk, right, with RPC Early Childhood Education Program, tries togged a fist bump from James Aerestes, 2, Champaign during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Children wave to the Richard L. Pittman Detachment 1231 float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette San Urbana High School drummer gets a drink during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The News-Gazette Media's float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Jade Bowers,9, Urbana, reacts to the spray from the Savoy Fire Department truck while sitting with her mother Jill during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Neil Armstrong Astronaut Float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Planes flew in formation over the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Champaign County Bikes during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette National Kidney Foundation of Illinois during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The Champaign Firefighters Honor Guard during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Children ride on a Urbana fire truck during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The Girl Scouts float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette A Patriotic Chevelle during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illini Shrine Club during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
The Blue Ridge High School Marching Knights during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 2018 Little Miss Fisher Fair Mackenzie Bonham during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Wishes on Wheels during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette David Monk of Wishes on Wheels during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Scouts BSA Troop 104/Pack 114, Girl Scout Troop 2229 float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Corvette Club/Daughters of the American Revolution during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Gold Sponsors float during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois Miss Amazing Summer Nagele during the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The parade began near First & Kirby, continued East on Florida to Lincoln Ave. Then proceeded North on Lincoln Ave to California.