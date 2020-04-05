Listen to this article

Freedom Celebration Parade 2019

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana’s annual Fourth of July celebration is still up in the air.

The Freedom Celebration board is considering its options, treasurer Margaret Givens said, but it hasn’t been canceled yet.

“You can’t postpone the Fourth of July,” she said.

They are facing some deadlines this month.

“If we are not having the event, we have to let the fireworks company know by April 30,” she said.

The fireworks are typically launched from the parking lot west of State Farm Center, with spectator viewing in the parking lots and open areas around that.

Because of that, the event may ultimately depend on whether the University of Illinois will allow large social gatherings at that point, or if there are other ways to move forward.

In addition to the fireworks, the Freedom Celebration includes a 5K walk and run and a parade.

Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park Independence Day celebration is also tentatively still on.

“We have not made any determination,” said Drew Hoel, the city’s administrator. “It certainly hasn’t been cancelled.”

“This is the time we need to be booking vendors; some of them already are,” he said. “It will probably be diminished in some way if it does go on just because of disruptions caused by this.”

Farther out, the Champaign County Fair is still on track for July 23 to Aug. 1.

This year’s fair is set to include performances from country singer Billy Currington and The Beach Boys.