MONTICELLO — COVID-19 cases are rising in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, but not to the point that either is on the state warning list, according to Tuesday’s update from the bi-county health department.
DeWitt/Piatt Health Administrator David Remmert said there are currently 16 active cases in DeWitt County, up from eight on July 26.
Active cases in Piatt County are at 15, up from nine at the same point.
A total of 15 new cases in DeWitt County and 18 in Piatt County were reported in the seven-day period through Monday.
Remmert said the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in both counties, but officials are not sure to what extent, since it currently takes two to six weeks to determine whether a tested strain is the Delta variant.
“There has been growing concern regarding the delta strain of the COVID-19 virus. We do not have adequate data at this time to determine if any of the active cases are from this strain. Delta has been detected in our jurisdiction,” Remmert said.
Vaccination for COVID-19 is available through the health department offices.
DeWitt County has recorded a total of 1,671 cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19.
In Piatt County, there have been 1,619 cases and 14 fatalities.