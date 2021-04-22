CHAMPAIGN — Not so long ago, COVID-19 vaccine was in such hot demand that it seemed nobody could offer enough of it.
Now, with vaccine more readily available, the demand has begun to wane.
Hundreds of vaccine appointments made available this week in Champaign County were unclaimed as of Wednesday.
“I think we are at the point where anyone who wants the vaccine has either got it or is scheduled,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “The next step is to start doing outreach. We are already doing a lot of outreach and planning even more.”
That means trying to reach those who are still hesitant or unaware of the benefits of the vaccine and those who still have issues such as lack of transportation or who can’t leave work to come to a vaccine clinic, he said.
Illinois, along with several area counties, is far from the 70 percent vaccination rate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said would be needed for herd immunity to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, about 30.1 percent of Champaign County residents were fully vaccinated, along with 21.4 percent in Douglas County, 25.8 in Ford County, 28.8 in Piatt County and 20 percent in Vermilion County.
OSF spokesman Curt Squires said OSF had more vaccine appointments available this week than usual in Rantoul, and this was the first week some appointments weren’t taken.
Still, OSF plans to continue vaccinations in Rantoul next week and will add another vaccine location at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, he said.
Unused vaccine isn’t going to waste, Vaid said. Any leftover vaccine is being stored and will be available for next week to be used with whatever new allotment the county will receive.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin urged parents of youths ages 16-17 to get them signed up for Carle’s vaccine clinic this Saturday, when Pfizer vaccine will be available.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for those ages, and it’s not available at every location or on all days, she said.
Fellow Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said demand was highest for the vaccine in February and March, but it has fallen off some as the vaccine has become more available.
These days, he said, “we are just trying to be creative with our outreach.”
In Douglas County — where initial lower amounts of vaccine caused a lot of frustration among people trying to get it — 100 first doses of Moderna were still unclaimed as of Wednesday, said Summer Phillips, spokeswoman for the county health department.
“We definitely have seen that we have supply that exceeds the demand,” she said.
Except for Pfizer vaccine and younger people. With youths 16-17 now eligible, demand has remained strong for Pfizer in that age group, Phillips said.
Given demand overall, she said, she expects the Douglas County Health Department to lift its county-residents-only requirement for vaccine this Friday or next Friday and make shots available to anyone statewide.
In Vermilion County, where vaccine has already been available to anyone in the state since the Illinois National Guard arrived to help at vaccine clinics, demand has also dwindled some, said Doug Toole, administrator of the county health department.
For a time after Vermilion County started offering vaccine to anyone in Illinois, some appointments were being filled by people driving there from northern areas of the state, he said. But as vaccine has become more widely available, people are likely finding vaccination appointments closer to where they live, he said.
Another possible factor, Tool said, is some people may be waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to go back into circulation. The use of that vaccine was paused earlier this month after six people in the U.S. who received it suffered rare blood clots.
Toole said some people calling for vaccine are offered the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer and say they will wait for the one-dose J&J.
Dr. Nathan Roberts, a Christie Clinic family- medicine physician, said a significant number of people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions have been vaccinated.
Now the vaccine focus is largely on younger people, he said, and one reason some may be hesitant is because they weren’t getting as sick with COVID-19 as older people were. Now the variants have come along.
“I think they’ve been lulled into a sense of complacency that, ‘Well, I’m not going to get sick,’ and that’s not necessarily the case,” Roberts said.
His pitch to patients, he said: “If you’re not concerned for yourself, that’s one thing, but think about your friends. Think about your family.”
Still, he encounters some resistance when he advises getting vaccinated.
Some people think it’s just like the flu, “so there’s a lot of misinformation there,” he said.
Some think if they’ve already been infected, they can’t be infected again — also not true, Roberts said.
Some patients want to wait and see how the vaccine affects other people, and while he gets that, Roberts said, he urges patients not to wait.
“If you wait, the virus will continue to spread more, and there’s more likelihood that you will see more variants,” he said. “I tend to see a lot more patients who are agreeable to it than I would have expected. Unfortunately, this has become a very political issue in this country.”
He directs patients to unbiased information sources, he said, and, “I try to emphasize with them that this virus doesn’t care about your politics.”