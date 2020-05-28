CHAMPAIGN — Overdue for that dental exam and cleaning?
Dental offices are in the process of reopening for routine care, and that’s coming with a raft of new safety procedures to protect against COVID-19.
Some of the new safety measures include added protective gear for dental providers and extra sanitizing between patients.
Patients can expect to have their temperatures taken and to undergo health screenings before they enter a dental office.
And some appointment schedules are a bit thinner these days to allow time for all the new routines.
Dental offices in the state have been permitted to reopen for routine oral care since May 11 under an interim guidance developed by the Illinois Department of Public Health with the Illinois State Dental Society.
Infection control measures in this guidance include the wearing of a surgical mask and full face shield for low-risk procedures that don’t generate aerosol. Moderate or high-risk procedures call for a fit-tested N-95 or higher level respirator mask, plus full face shield and a gown.
“A significant challenge in providing oral and dental care is that many routine procedures produce both droplets and aerosols,” the IDPH guidance states. “These may be inhaled and are potential vehicles of transmission between a patient and oral health provider, staff and other patients in the facility.”
Some dental offices have been easing into reopening.
Hessel Park Family Dentistry, Champaign, was open for two days this week, “so we can get a feel for being back,” said Office Manager Detasha Warren.
Next week the office will be open all week, though the schedules are being condensed, she said.
Dental offices were already accustomed to doing a lot of sanitizing between patients, Warren said.
“This is probably the safest place you can be,” she said.
Champaign dentist Dr. Andrew White said he reopened last week Monday, and had done a trial run the week before.
“We’re kind of running not full-schedule,” he said Tuesday. “We’re leaving more spaces between patients.”
Patients are waiting in their cars to be called into the building for their appointments, or, if it’s a nice day, staff members are walking outdoors to run through screening questions with patients and take their temperatures, White said.
He’s added an air filtration system in each treatment room to clear the air, and is also asking all employees to change clothing before they leave for home and leave the clothes they wore that day to be laundered.
Given all the extra personal protection equipment that’s required and some supply chain issues, some dental offices that aren’t yet open may be waiting on the PPE they need, White said.
A group of area dentists went together on an order of surgical gowns from Cambodia and he gave another dental office a handful of masks to get them by for a couple of weeks, he said.
Dankle Brunson & Lee Family Dentistry, Champaign, also had a soft reopening last week and reopened this week for half-days as everyone gets back up to speed, said Dr. Jeffrey Brunson.
One change patients might want to prepare for is the air conditioning being cranked up, he said.
It can get a bit warm wearing a gown over scrubs plus extra face coverings.
Expect some procedure times to be lengthened, too. Hygienist appointments that typically run 50 minutes are now running an hour and 20 minutes, Brunson said.
“Things are just taking a little longer,” he said.
That dental office is recruiting an additional hygienist to help catch up on the cleaning appointment backlog, he said.
Through the state-ordered shut-down, some dentists, among them Brunson, have continued to see patients for emergency work.
He felt comfortable seeing patients for emergencies, Brunson said, so he doesn’t feel any different about reopening for non-emergency work.
He’s been practicing for 30-plus years, and those decades have included HIV-AIDS and other epidemics, Brunson said, “and we’ve survived all that.”