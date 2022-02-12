GIFFORD — Most area school districts that have gone mask-optional in their buildings are continuing to require them on school buses, but that’s no longer the case for Gifford students.
Gifford Grade School Superintendent Jay Smith informed parents late this week that masks would be optional on school buses starting Friday.
Smith said the decision was made because masks are now optional in the building and there has been both community and student support for the move.
And, he said, “bus drivers gave me the OK to go optional when it was discussed with them.”
Parent Christina Jepsen said she was excited to get the news.
“I was very excited because that was the last area that my daughter did not have freedom other than going to medical appointments,” she said.
Jepsen said she is part of one the eight Gifford families involved with hundreds of others statewide in pending litigation in which a Sangamon County judge recently issued a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of masks and vaccination requirements in schools.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed the ruling.
Jepsen, who organized relief efforts for Gifford following the town’s devastating 2013 tornado, said she has been fighting the school mask mandate on behalf of her 8-year-old daughter, Lily.
“Our daughter is a bus rider, and it seems less than filled with common sense for her to be in school all day with all of her friends being able to make the choice to be mask-optional, and the moment she steps on the bus, she has to put her mask on,” Jepsen said.
Still a must on MTD
Conflicting opinions remain regarding masks aboard school buses, despite federal orders stating it’s required.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued an order covering masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs, has been clear that school buses are included and masks must be worn by drivers and passengers unless the driver is alone on the bus.
“Yes, passengers 2 years of age and older and drivers must wear a mask on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s order,” it stated in an FAQ about its order.
Thomas DeVore, the Greenville attorney who filed lawsuits on behalf of parents and teachers challenging the school mask mandate, contends that federal law doesn’t require masks on school buses.
A recent post on the website of The American Freedom Society founded by DeVore cites Title 49, Section 53 of the U.S. Code in contending that school bus services aren’t defined as public transportation.
Here’s what the U.S. Department of Education had to say on the subject in its COVID-19 handbook, updated most recently in August:
“CDC issued an order requiring wearing masks on all public conveyances, including on school buses. Accordingly, regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, regardless of vaccination status, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s order.”
Most other area school districts that recently decided to go mask-optional continue to require masks on school buses, including Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Heritage, Monticello, Arcola and St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Some superintendents said in notices to school families that federal law requiring masking on buses hasn’t changed.
Karl Gnadt, managing director for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, said students being transported by the MTD must wear masks on its buses.
“I can tell you that we are a public transportation provider, and the fact that school kids ride our buses doesn’t change that fact,” he said.
‘Complex’ and ‘confusing’
Curt Macysyn, executive director of the National School Transportation Association, views the CDC order as a guidance unless local public-health agencies choose to enforce it.
“Or in this case, it seems that individual school districts are enforcing the CDC guidelines,” he said.
“This area is a complex and often confusing web that our school bus operators have tried to successfully navigate throughout the pandemic,” he added. “One thing to keep in mind is the nuance involved with respect to enforceability. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not an administrative rule-making authority, so their guidelines are just that. Yet, if a local health department adopts these same CDC guidelines, then there is the potential to enforce a rule with actual enforcement powers.”
Michael LeRoy, a University of Illinois professor of labor and employment relations, said it’s clear that CDC guidance becomes a foundation to support government agencies that have regulatory authority.
The idea that the U.S. Department of Transportation or U.S. the Department of Education lack authority to issue the regulations “is a fallacy,” he said.
LeRoy pointed out that in a decision last month, the Supreme Court allowed a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in facilities accepting Medicare and Medicaid patients.
“The significance of that ruling is that if a mandate implements a clearly defined federal policy that is funded by the federal government, then the court upholds the mandate,” he said. “That’s a current precedent, and that’s where courts would likely go to first to determine upholding mask mandates on school buses.”