CHAMPAIGN — As school sports have been ramping back up, a local doctor is advising kids who have had COVID-19 recently to get a medical checkup before they return to play.
And by recently, that means having COVID-19 within six weeks of any planned return to sports, according to Dr. Jerrad Zimmerman, a sports-medicine doctor at Carle.
Some kids who had COVID-19 less recently — even many months ago — may also need to be checked out before a return to sports if they have some lingering symptoms, among them fatigue or breathing issues, that may signal a heart risk, he said.
In Champaign County, 1,100 kids ages 10 and younger have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and there have been another 3,758 cases among those ages 10 to 20.
Most cases of COVID-19 inchildren have been mild or asymptomatic, but doctors have learned as the pandemic has progressed that even kids with mild symptoms can develop long-term heart damage, Zimmerman said.
He worries some kids may return to a strenuous workout too soon after COVID-19 to know if the disease has affected their hearts.
“The misunderstanding right now is I’m no longer infectious or have ability to transmit the disease, so I’m fine,” Zimmerman said.
While it’s possible that some kids are very physically active in the six weeks or so after contracting COVID-19, Zimmerman said many others aren’t, given the amount of remote learning going on that’s kept kids more sedentary at home.
“We know their activity level is way lower than their normal routine,” he said.
Pediatric cardiologist Dr. David Chan, associate chief medical officer for Carle Health, said relatively few kids have been referred to cardiology following COVID-19 cases. But that may also be because some parents are unaware the disease can impact kids’ hearts, he said.
Kids getting a return-to-sports exam after COVID-19 will be asked many of the same questions they’re asked at regular sports physicals, Zimmerman said.
Such as: Do you get tired more easily than your friends when you play, do you have trouble breathing when you exercise harder, do you stay away from exercise because it makes you feel light-headed or it causes you chest pain, and do you have a family history of someone dying unexpectedly before age 35?
Zimmerman said the gradual return to play progression advised for kids is the same one followed for Big Ten athletes after they’ve had COVID-19.
That includes spending the first 10 days in isolation without exercise, followed by a seven-day gradual progression in workout intensity and duration, with a return to full activity permitted on day 17 for athletes who moved through the program without shortness of breath, excessive fatigue or trouble breathing.