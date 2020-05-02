CHAMPAIGN — Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network is seeking donations to help send cookies to health care workers.
The agency said 100 percent of the money donated will be used to buy cookies to send as a token of appreciation for health care workers on the front line of the pandemic.
Gift of Hope plans to work with local bakeries to deliver cookies to health care facilities in the state.
To date, more than $4,000 has been donated to the program, with cookies delivered to 25 hospitals in the state, including Carle Foundation Hospital.
Anyone who donates $50 or more can designate which hospital gets the cookies and send a personalized message.
To donate, head online to giftofhope.org/cookie-for-caregivers.