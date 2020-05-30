CHAMPAIGN — Parents, get your kids in for those school physicals sooner rather than later, local medical providers are urging.
Plans for reopening schools this fall remain up in the air, so what’s the rush?
A surge of last-minute school physical requests later this summer would work against the efforts being made to keep medical facilities uncrowded and safer for patients and staff in the midst of a pandemic, according to Carle and Christie Clinic.
“Starting school physical appointments now will allow Christie Clinic Department of Pediatrics and Department of Family Medicine to best serve all patients while maintaining a safe visit environment,” said Christie Clinic’s marketing and public relations manager, Melissa Tepovich.
Christie Clinic has added hours, visitor restrictions and social distancing to reduce how many people are coming into facilities, she said.
Carle, which will be starting school physicals next week, is allowing a bit more time for these exams, scheduling appointments far enough apart so each patient can be taken directly to an exam room after checking in and exam rooms can be cleaned in between, said Dr. Neena Tripathy, Carle’s associate medical director for primary care pediatrics.
Parents with concerns about bringing a well child into a clinic right now can rest assured Carle has such safety measures in place as scheduling appointments for well and sick children at different times of the day and seeing sick children in a different area, away from well children, she said.
School physicals are required for all students entering kindergarten and sixth and ninth grades.
COVID-19 won’t change anything about what these exams typically include, but patients will see some differences as they come in for the appointments, according to Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
Face coverings are required for anyone over age 2 who can medically tolerate wearing one, and those who are ill on the day of their school physical appointments will be asked to reschedule, she said.
Asking kindergarten-age children to keep masks on can be a challenge, Mullin said. Her advice is letting kids choose the fabric for their masks. If they get some say in the mask they wear, they’ll likely be more inclined to keep it on, she said.
It’s also important to get kids in for school physicals because these exams are also times to get caught up on vaccines, she and Tripathy said.
“If nothing else, this pandemic has shown us the importance of vaccines and what they can prevent,” Tripathy said.
Carle is combining school and sports physicals for kids coming in for school physicals, but sports physicals for kids in other grades are being delayed for now.
Under the state’s Restore Illinois five-phase reopening plan, schools could reopen in phase four, with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A move to phase four at the end of June would come just weeks before classes typically resume at year-round schools in the area.
Gary Lewis, regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties, agreed with Carle and Christie about getting school physicals done early.
“I would advise to go ahead and get them done,” he said.
School districts have started down the road of planning for next fall, though they don’t have much guidance yet, Lewis said.
He hopes to see some guidance in about a week, and it will likely come from the Illinois State Board of Education in coordination with the Illinois Department of Public health, he said.