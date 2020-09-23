CHAMPAIGN — Months after clinics and hospitals invited patients to return for elective medical procedures, there’s one particular screening some women may be delaying too long.
If you’re due — or overdue — for a mammogram, consider getting it scheduled now, Christie Clinic oncologist Dr. Kathleen Naegele urged.
Elective procedures such as screenings and surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions were resumed in May after being placed on hold early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mammograms are all-important for catching breast cancer early, before it spreads to more advanced stages, Naegele said. The impact of delayed mammograms won’t likely be seen until next year, she said, but she fears it will be more breast cancers found in later stages and more deaths down the road.
One national study done by the University of Massachusetts Medical School found dramatic decreases in the numbers of breast cancer screenings done in March, April and May of this year compared to averages for those months last year.
Naegele said some women may be continuing to delay mammograms because they still don’t feel comfortable coming to health care settings, despite precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Still others have been busy being caretakers for sick family members and may be neglecting their own health, she said.
How often women in different age groups actually need mammograms isn’t entirely clear due to some conflicting guidelines.
The American Cancer Society advises women should have the choice to begin mammograms at age 40, and that all women should begin having yearly mammograms by age 45 but can switch to having mammograms every other year starting at age 55.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force advises women at average risk for breast cancer should choose when to start mammograms prior to age 50, with women ages 45-49 getting annual mammograms and women at average risk ages 50-74 getting screened every other year.
Naegele advises annual mammograms starting at age 40.
“Most of us in oncology believe over the age of 40, every woman should have a mammogram done every year,” she said.
Whether women can delay that at all comes down to their own individual risk factors, Naegele said.
Women who have any breast cancer risk factors — among them a family or personal history of breast cancer — shouldn’t delay. Nor should women seeing any signs or symptoms, including any noticeable breast changes.
“Anybody who finds anything on their breast should seek medical attention immediately,” she said.
For those afraid of coming to a medical facility during the pandemic, Naegele said many safety measures have been put in place to make visits for mammograms and other medical visits safer.
Among the precautions are requirements to wear face masks, taking temperatures, more cleaning in all patient areas, more spacing between appointment times and furniture rearrangements to create more physical spaces between waiting patients.
“It’s safe to come back to the doctor,” Naegele said.
The wait for a mammogram appointment at both Christie Clinic and Carle Health is running a couple of weeks, according to Naegele and Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
Carle is still working through some of the backlog from delays earlier in the year, Mullin said, but is encouraged to see women coming back for mammograms.
Carle expects to see mammogram demand go up more in October, the annual national breast cancer awareness month, as reminders in pink begin appearing, Mullin said.