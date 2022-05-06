CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County has been joined by Douglas County and a dozen others in the state considered to be at “medium” transmission risk level for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday added Cook, DeKalb, Douglas, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Sangamon, Will and Winnebago counties to five others already considered to be at medium risk — Champaign, DuPage, Lake, Logan and McLean.
The rest of the state remained at the low risk level.
The transmission risk levels of low, medium or high are determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the seven-day average percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
At the medium level, people who are immunocompromised or otherwise at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 case are advised to consider wearing face masks and taking other precautions, and those who live with them are advised to also consider wearing face masks while indoors with those at higher risk and self-testing.
As of Friday, Champaign County has had 826 new cases in the past seven days — 130 of them added Friday — and 15 county residents are in the hospital.