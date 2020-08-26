TUSCOLA — COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in a month in Douglas County, and a health official there said recent cases are coming from all areas of the county.
“We do not have any singular or even a handful of root sources for these numbers,” said Summer Phillips, the county health department’s outreach director.
As of July 25, Douglas County had 91 cases. On Tuesday, the county had 201.
With the addition of three new cases Tuesday, the health department announced there have been 71 new cases in the county in the past 14 days.
With this spike, along with the county’s four COVID-19 deaths all occurring in the past month, health officials are urging everyone to pay more attention.
The health department is also in the process of hiring and training three people who will be out in the community starting next month to help educate the public and encourage compliance with such protective measures as social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places.
As it stands now, compliance “is not consistent enough,” Phillips said.
While the dozens of new cases haven’t been linked to any one source, Phillips said a significant number of recent cases have been occurring among people who had no known contact with positive cases, meaning the cases have been resulting from community spread.
Particularly many of the younger people to become infected haven’t had symptoms, though in 25 percent of the recent cases among younger people, there was a single symptom, the loss of taste or smell, Phillips said.
“Close to 25 percent lost their sense of smell or taste, and they thought it was their allergies,” she said.
Even if you think your symptoms may just be allergies, Phillips urged, “be mindful that it could be COVID, and stay home if you are symptomatic at all.”
The health department is also aware that there have been about seven different events in the county in recent weeks, such as weddings, a funeral and social gatherings, in which people weren’t wearing masks or observing distances of 6 feet from each other, Phillips said.
Most employers in the county are doing a good job enforcing protective measures in the workplace, she said.
But there seems to be a disconnect among many people between staying safe from infection at work and what they do after work, she said.
Several of the people who have been infected have been open with the health department about the fact that they don’t wear masks when they’re out and around, Phillips said.
Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel said, from what he’s observed, compliance with distancing and mask-wearing hasn’t been as good in Douglas County as what he’s observed on trips to Champaign-Urbana.
Whether masks are required to enter a business in Douglas County “depends on which one you walk into,” he said.
Tuscola officials did briefly discuss the idea of a local enforcement ordinance, but there’s no push for the city to do that, Hoel said.
Tuscola’s position has been to rely on state regulations requiring masks and social distancing in public places, Hoel said.
“I will say most of the businesses have the signage up. They encourage people to wear their masks,” he said.
One of the three new people the county health department is in the process of training will focus on education and compliance in the business community, and that liaison should be out in the field by the second week of September, Phillips said.
Another will focus on pandemic safety education specifically in the Amish community, she said.
The county health department also has been offering testing in areas where case increases emerge, she said.
“We’re trying to hold testing events every two weeks, sooner if we can, throughout different areas of the county just trying to catch those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic,” she said.