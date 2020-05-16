When Douglas County’s sheriff said last month that he wouldn’t enforce the terms of the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order, it led newscasts and newspapers statewide.
When the county’s top prosecutor made a similar announcement Friday — three weeks, 147,469 new unemployment claims and 1,703 coronavirus-related deaths later — Kate Watson became just the latest in a growing chorus of officials expressing a lack of support for elements of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.
Watson, the state’s attorney responsible for a county of 19,714, told The News-Gazette she wouldn’t seek court orders against restaurants or gyms that reopen — against the terms of Pritzker’s executive order — so long as there are “social-distancing protocols in place.”
“I think the possibility of criminal prosecution in Douglas County is one of least concerns a business or church faces in making a reopening decision, in light of the civil-liability issues and threatened license revocations being espoused by the governor,” Watson added.
She said she chose to go on record Friday “in response to the growing concerns of criminal liability for the reopening local businesses and churches.”
Within 20 minutes of Watson’s announcement, Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades issued a similar statement. But both came with a warning: Reopen at your own risk, as there could be serious consequences from other entities, be it with state licenses, liability claims or worker’s compensation.
“For these reasons,” Rhoades and Watson both wrote in separate statements, they “strongly encourage any business or church contemplating reopening to seek legal counsel.”
The state’s attorneys’ announcements came at the end of a week when the voices speaking against the five-phase recovery plan grew louder:
— The Ford County Board passed a resolution on Monday night saying business owners should have the opportunity to reopen if they choose — with safety precautions taken.
— Two weeks before Phase 2 is set to expire and two phases before gyms are permitted to do business, The Zone in St. Joseph reopened, leading a Champaign County judge to issue a temporary restraining order.
— After Pritzker said county sheriffs and other local officials threatening to defy his order should “do your job — lead,” the Illinois Sheriffs Association issued a statement in support of its members Thursday, which read in part: “It is outrageous that the governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”
— Ahead of next week’s special session, GOP legislators called for a rewrite of Restore Illinois, with recommendations that include dividing the state into smaller regions than the current four. They’re not alone in that sentiment.
“I think the plan needs to be tweaked more frequently than he’s laid out,” Fisher Mayor Michael Bayler said Friday, as Champaign County’s confirmed case count grew to 356 but didn’t include any of his town’s 1,956 residents. “... Sometimes, I wonder about the numbers we are seeing from the government. I just think with careful planning and guidance from the appropriate agencies, our smaller communities could get going sooner rather than later.
“It just seems like the goal post keeps moving.”