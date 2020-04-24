TUSCOLA — The sheriff of Douglas County believes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new stay-at-home order goes too far — and Joshua Blackwell told state legislators as much in a letter.
That earned the top cop in the East Central Illinois county of 19,465 a news cycle’s worth of statewide attention Friday afternoon, when Pritzker was asked about Blackwell’s criticism during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
“I feel badly for the people of that county that they have somebody who doesn’t recognize that this is a worldwide and very virulent virus, that is ... not going away,” Pritzker said, before telling residents of Arcola, Tuscola, Villa Grove and beyond “you know what you need to do to keep yourself safe. ... I think I would just encourage the people of that county to protect themselves.”
It’s not that Blackwell doubts the severity of a virus that has claimed the lives of 1,795 Illinoisans, he said in an interview with The News-Gazette following the governor’s news conference.
Blackwell’s biggest beef, he said, is that the executive order announced Thursday — which extends through May and makes masks a must for anyone in an indoor public place after May 1 — treats people in Chicagoland the same as people in less dense, rural counties to the south, where there have been far fewer COVID-19 cases.
“I’ve got 12 people in my county — 0.0006 percent of my population — that have had COVID. We’ve got 4,000 masks available,” he said. “But if you’ve got Chicago in dire need of that stuff, why not give it to them? Why have a blanket policy that restricts all of our freedoms?
“And if he’s so concerned about the health and safety of Illinois, why not make this order effective immediately instead of waiting until May 1?” Blackwell asked.
In the letter to area legislators that sparked Friday’s back-and-forth, Blackwell said he wouldn’t require “employees to wear face masks unless they are explicitly dealing with a person that has COVID.”
When asked by The News-Gazette whether he himself would cover his face while in a public indoor space come May 1, he said “no” and further questioned the constitutionality of Pritzker’s order.
“Enough is enough,” Blackwell, who was elected sheriff in 2018 after winning a four-way Republican primary, wrote in his letter. “Downstate Illinois doesn’t have the same issues as Chicago. Mr. Pritzker and (Chicago Mayor) Ms. (Lori) Lightfoot can keep their liberal selves and agenda in the city of Chicago.”
Blackwell went on to add that he would not “be enforcing any of (the order) unless there is a court order issued.”
While it was a question about enforcement that prompted Pritzker’s response Friday, the governor said a day earlier that “we’re not encouraging police officers to stop people and arrest them or take drastic action” if found in violation of the mandate that masks be worn in all indoor public places and any other public place where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible.
Blackwell said Friday he and the governor agree on that point.
“This is a self-policing thing. This is a not a law-enforcement thing,” he said. “Public health is the one that needs to be in charge of this.”
The sheriff isn’t the first local elected official to challenge the logic behind what state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, called a “one-size-fits-all approach” to the pandemic.
Rose said he remained “baffled as to why (Pritzker) continues to oppose phased regional openings in areas of the state where there are little to no known positive cases of COVID-19.”
Rose said he fully supports continued social-distancing measures and “other common-sense protections” put in place after consulting with local health officials.
If that happened, he said, “you can responsibly and safely dial up or dial down restrictions as circumstances warrant in areas with little to no cases — which is most of the 51st Senate District. That said, even throughout our region, some areas and communities, based on the number of cases, warrant more restrictions, some do not.”
When asked this week about the prospect of having different stay-at-home orders for different regions of Illinois, depending on the number of positive COVID-19 tests, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike repeated a familiar response: The number of confirmed cases may be considerably lower than the number of actual cases, given how few tests were available early on.
“We have community transition in all parts of our state,” Ezike said. “I think in terms of documented cases, we’re at 96 counties of the 102, and we know that the majority of people ... cannot tell you exactly where it came from. So there’s widespread community transmission.”