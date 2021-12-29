All Illinois Secretary of State Departments, including driver services facilities, will cease in-person services for the first two weeks of January because of increasing COVID-19 cases.
From Jan. 3 until Jan. 17, the public must visit ilsos.gov to conduct any needed services, such as renewing license plate stickers or driver’s licenses for those who are eligible.
“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” Secretary of State Jesse White said. “Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”
All driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022 — this doesn’t apply to commercial driver’s licenses or learner’s permits.
The federal Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.