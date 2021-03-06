DANVILLE — The last thing retired nurse Diana Schutz of Catlin expected to find when she arrived for her first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Danville was a crowd.
Schutz said she obeyed instructions to come just five minutes early to her vaccine appointment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in Danville.
But as she approached the building, she found a line out front on the sidewalk stretching both north and south.
“It honestly looked like half of Danville was there,” she said.
Doug Toole, administrator of the Vermilion County Health Department, said 640 people were vaccinated by appointment at the theater Thursday.
These vaccine clinics have been running smoothly, he said, but there was an issue for about an hour Thursday morning when a lot of people showed up way too early for their appointments.
Toole said he believes some people in line may have called others with appointments that day to warn them that there was a line and they’d better get there fast, which may have enlarged the line even more.
All vaccinations in Vermilion County are being given by appointment only, and patients signing up are warned in advance to not arrive earlier than five minutes beforehand.
“We continuously tell people we can handle about 30 people every 15 minutes at the Fischer,” Toole said.
To further expedite the vaccination process, he said, people are asked to get their paperwork filled out in advance and to wear clothing that won’t slow down rolling up sleeves for the shot.
While he appreciates everyone’s enthusiasm about getting the vaccine, Toole said, there’s no reason to show up earlier than five minutes before the appointment time.
“We have the vaccine, we have the personnel, we have the facility,” he said.
Schutz said she waited about 45 minutes to get her vaccine and felt as though she was “packed in” with others inside the theater.
And she found the wait under those circumstances frustrating when she’s been so careful to follow all the safety precautions throughout the pandemic, she said.
“I’m livid,” she said Friday. “I feel like I was at a superspreader event yesterday.”