One hunt is more than 50 years old.
Another is coming off an inaugural version in which it drew four-figure attendance.
The organizers of a third planned to significantly expand its scope in 2020.
But this Easter’s season of traditional egg hunts won’t include any of those meetings, and likely no others locally, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned all gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
That was followed not long after by a statewide stay-at-home order issued last Friday.
“It is very different,” said Lori Rushing, treasurer of the Homer American Legion Auxiliary. “We always have a rain date. ... I don’t think we’ve canceled it or had to postpone it due to rain — not that I remember.”
And certainly not because of a contagious virus.
Rushing estimated the auxiliary has held Easter egg hunts for at least the last 50 years, and possibly as many as 60.
Her 46-year-old daughter participated when she was a child.
This year, the Homer Village Hall lawn will be empty April 4 — eight days before Easter — instead of scattered with youngsters.
“It was almost so cold it snowed ... last year or the year before, and we still had it, and kids still came out,” said Kim Graham, the auxiliary’s unit vice president. “These kids have been cooped up. They need something. They need to have some fun.”
Unique alternatives have popped up for Easter egg hunts sponsored by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Ogden Village Board.
In the former’s case, a Girl Scouts leader and her daughter already had stuffed 700 eggs for hunting at St. Joseph-based Hackler Park. With the event now called off, Chamber of Commerce President Nora Maberry-Daniels said, a message went out on a village Facebook page asking if any families wanted some eggs.
“We probably had 20 families reach out,” she said, “so we put a bunch of eggs in grocery bags ... and people have been picking them up.”
Over in Ogden, neither the April 10 adult hunt — featuring some eggs filled with cash — nor the April 11 children’s hunt have been officially postponed as of yet. Village Trustee Sue Esposito, however, said she anticipates such a change on the horizon, with the board set to meet next week.
It would be a postponement, not a cancelation.
“We are going to just delay it,” Esposito said. “So if we have an egg hunt in November or even December, whatever. ... There’s $700 worth of candy, eggs and money. That’s a lot. We’re not just going to give it up.”
Both First Christian Church and Bridge Church, each based in Champaign, were readying for the second-ever versions of their respective Easter egg hunts.
First Christian kids Pastor Jackie Holt and others in the congregation already purchased 5,000 plastic eggs to stuff with goodies. As happened last year, kids would’ve searched for the eggs around the church in a scavenger-hunt style. Holt said “about 1,000 people” attended in Year 1 of First Christian’s hunt.
“We had started stuffing (the eggs), but thankfully we had not made it too far,” she said. “We’re trying to come up with different ways we can do a scavenger hunt online or give parents materials so they can do their own at home.”
Bridge Church launched in September 2018 and doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar building of its own, instead operating Sunday services out of the AMC Champaign 13 movie theater.
The church’s first Easter egg hunt, in 2019, lasted about 30 minutes at Toalson Park. It was a straightforward affair with about 100 kids seeking eggs and taking photos with the Easter bunny, according to Bridge Church founder and lead Pastor Jamie Lee.
A year later, the church planned to commit even more funds to the gathering, including increased advertising, inflatable features and food trucks.
“We were really looking forward to this being a big community event,” Lee said. “We were actually creating an environment not only for our community to attend, but also for our church family to come together to enjoy the greatest day of the year.”
Other familiar Easter-based events, such as an egg hunt at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, also won’t go on as planned.
“It’s just something fun for the kids to be able to get out and do and enjoy the water,” aquatics manager Leslie Radice said. “Ours is a little different because we have eggs that sink. ... It’s going to be missed.”
Those running hunts are largely hesitant to commit to official makeup dates, with the ongoing stay-at-home set to run through at least April 7.
“It was one of those opportunities that we felt it would be amazing for all of us to spend Easter together,” Lee said. “... We had a really good time last year, and so we just really wanted to make it even more special this year.”