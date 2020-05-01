CHAMPAIGN — Aching knee or finicky gallbladder bothering you for months? Colonoscopy overdue?
Carle, Christie Clinic and OSF HealthCare are preparing to reschedule hundreds of elective procedures that have been on hold for local patients since the arrival of COVID-19.
Hospitals and outpatient surgery centers will be permitted to resume those procedures, with certain state requirements, beginning May 11.
Christie Clinic has about 350 postponed procedures — 150 of which are colonoscopies — to reschedule, according to its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Pierce.
But the backlog is expected to be much larger than that.
“What it doesn’t include is people who have been having pain that haven’t even been booked on the surgery schedule,” he said.
By the time May 11 rolls around, even previously scheduled procedures will have been on hold for eight weeks, according to Carle’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Kolb.
“So there is a backlog of patients that we’ll be getting in touch with,” he said.
Surgeries for people with life-threatening conditions or those who have conditions that would have caused a permanent disability if they had been delayed have continued to be allowed through the pandemic.
But at this point, some procedures that could reasonably be delayed have been put off to the extent that further delay could cause harm, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Among the requirements for a provider to begin rescheduling elective procedures is having an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for the procedures that will be rescheduled, along with enough to cover a potential COVID-19 surge, according to IDPH.
Facilities will also need to administer a COVID-19 test to each patient within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and ensure the test is negative. And patients must then self-quarantine after being tested until their procedure days, the state agency said.
Those were some of the guidelines posted this week, but Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard said those guidelines were still being discussed at the state level.
Who gets priority as those delayed elective procedures are rescheduled? Kolb and Leonard said at Carle, those decisions are being made by patients’ doctors who will be looking at each case and assessing the need.
“We think that’s real important, because the physician and his or her office knows the patient, what his or her problem is and what any complicating factors there may be,” Leonard said.
Kolb said Carle is also taking care not only to make sure there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and supplies but also enough hospital beds should a COVID-19 case surge occur.
Pierce said Christie is rescheduling procedures using guidelines that take into consideration which conditions need attention sooner rather than later and the diseases each patient has.
Patient histories and physical exams will also need to be updated prior to surgeries that have been on hold, either through telehealth visits or in person exams, he said.
As Christie Clinic begins to increase procedure volume again, some employees who have been on furlough will be brought back, Pierce said.
Christie Clinic will be contacting its patients to reschedule procedures that were postponed, but patients who have developed potential procedure needs in the last month or two are urged to contact the clinic through their online patient portals or by calling their doctors’ offices, Pierce said.
OSF HealthCare spokesman Curtis Squires said OSF is planning to support the safe reopening of select services across its markets, following IDPH guidance.
“We look forward to sharing information with our communities about the availability of procedures including surgery when those decisions have been made,” he said.
Kolb said Champaign County has successfully flattened the curve of COVID-19, but the risk won’t really vanish until there is a vaccine.
“We planned for the surge, and now we’re planning for the post-surge and how to manage that in the community,” Leonard said. “A vaccine or new medication would be a godsend, and we would happily take that.”