NORMAL — Employees from an electric-vehicle manufacturer in Normal are getting tested for COVID-19 with University of Illinois-developed saliva tests at a new lab at Illinois State University.
To cover the cost of equipment and staff for the lab, Rivian contributed $500,000 to the University of Illinois System, according to a news release.
The lab is currently processing 5,000 tests a week from Rivian’s 3.5-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, the announcement said.
The lab opened Jan. 11 and is one of seven around the state.
Rivian workers in California are also using the UI-developed tests at the lab set up at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale. The Toyota plant in Georgetown, Ky., also uses the UI’s saliva tests.
The test was recently authorized by the FDA for emergency use, and the UI announced this week that it is expanding the test to local government employees and schools at a cost of $10 a test.
Bill Jackson, who leads the SHIELD T3 effort to expand the test around the country, said at a board meeting Thursday that K-12 schools are where his organization is focusing.
“What we see in the marketplace, though, is a real shift that’s going to happen and an increase in testing at K-12,” he said. “We’re going to see that across the country, and we need to be prepared to help that shift and facilitate that shift with our best-cost testing.
“Testing is not going away any time in the near future, and we just need to continue to roll these opportunities out,” he added.