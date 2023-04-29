CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 public-health emergency declared by the state and federal governments is coming to an end May 11, and that’s going to mean potential changes in insurance coverage and cost-sharing for COVID-19 tests and treatments, public-health officials warn.
The COVID-19 pandemic won’t end until the World Health Organization says so. But the impending end to the public-health emergency declared in 2020 means, in part, that insurers will no longer be required to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing without cost-sharing for their members.
The end of a public-health emergency is less significant than the start of one, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, every single person was vulnerable,” she said.
As time goes on, more people have immunity, “so we don’t worry about overwhelming the health care system so much,” she said.
As of Friday, the community level of COVID-19 throughout the state was low, with four western and southern counties — Macoupin, Montgomery, Wayne and Jefferson — at a medium level.
The virus is still around, Pryde said, and “what we will continue to monitor is what’s going on in our community.”
With two weeks to go before the emergency declaration expires, public-health officials are advising everyone to check with their health insurers now to see how they’ll be covered for testing and treatment for COVID-19 after May 11.
“The good news is that access to COVID-19 vaccinations and certain treatments, like Paxlovid, will generally not be affected, as coverage will transfer from the public health system to more traditional health care coverage,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said Friday.
Coverage for testing, however, will depend on individual insurance plans, he said.
Medicare Part B members will still have coverage for lab-conducted COVID-19 tests that have been ordered by medical providers, but their access to free over-the-counter tests will end, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Want to order free tests while you still can? The Illinois Department of Public Health, through Project ACT, is now supplying up to five free COVID-19 tests per household on a first-come, first-served basis through this website: accesscovidtests.org.
In Champaign County, the SHIELD Illinois testing site for COVID-19 at the University of Illinois Campus Recreation Center East will close May 26, due to the discontinuation of federal funding, according to Beth Heller, SHIELD Illinois’ senior director of external relations.
The health district doesn’t provide testing, but it continues to provide vaccinations and booster shots, Pryde said.
The health district has had a lot of calls for the second bivalent booster dose for older adults, she said. That second booster was recommended this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults 65 and older who are at least four months past their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Pryde said the health district has only Moderna bivalent booster doses for adults, but those who had Pfizer vaccine for earlier doses can still get the Moderna second booster.
Walk-ins are welcome, she said, but appointments are preferred.
Many Americans will continue to have access to COVID-19 vaccines for free, because vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are considered a preventive health service for most private insurance plans and covered without a co-payment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.