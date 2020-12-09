CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County has been home to plentiful COVID-19 testing since the early months of the pandemic, but some say testing hasn’t necessarily been widely accessible to everyone.
That’s why a group of churches, the University of Illinois and others have teamed up to offer a free COVID-19 testing event at Champaign’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
The testing will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church at 808 E. Bradley Ave. and available to the first 200 people who arrive.
While this event is an effort to make testing more accessible to minority communities hardest hit by COVID-19, it will be open to everyone, according to Vilma Howard, a Mount Olive member and one of the event organizers.
And it won’t be necessary to arrive for testing in a vehicle, he said. People can also arrive on foot to be tested.
Along with COVID-19 testing, there will also be flu shots available, Howard said.
The free community testing site at Market Place Mall is also open to everyone, but, Howard said, it’s a drive-up site and often involves a wait in line that not everyone has time for.
The state testing site at the mall is also offered during the daytime when not everyone is free to come, said Amanda Gray, another Mount Olive church member helping with the event.
“And there’s not a lot of information out there in the virtual spaces and the real space that minority communities frequent that explains you don’t need health insurance to get tested, that it’s not painful and that it’s confidential,” she said.
Any additional testing opportunity will help the community reduce the spread of COVID-19, she and Howard said.
The more people who know they have COVID-19, the more people who can stay away from others rather than continuing to spread the infection, they said.
The testing event at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is being offered in partnership with three other local churches — Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, Salem Baptist and the Church of the Living God.
Also involved in the outreach effort are the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the Community Health Partnership of Illinois, Unity in Action Magazine and the Labor Health Equity Action Project, a UI team of researchers who came together to contribute to public health.