CHAMPAIGN — Wondering if you should keep up with your fitness routine in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic?
Yes you should — with some precautions — and it may even help you fight off this virus, according to University of Illinois kinesiology and community health professors Weimo Zhu and Jeffrey Woods.
Also the co-author of a book and exercise video entitled “Exercise Against Coronavirus” recently published in China, Zhu said regular exercise can help strengthen your immune system and reduce the unhealthy stress that comes with living through a pandemic.
“Moderate-intensity endurance exercise has been shown to improve immune responses,” Woods said. “For example, we did a study where we had older adults — a high risk group for COVID-19 — perform 10 months of moderate endurance exercise, and we found that they had an improved response to the influenza vaccine. People in the exercise group had longer vaccine protection. Others have also shown that endurance exercise can improve vaccine responses.”
While there isn’t a current vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19, Woods said, “we can infer from this study that exercise might improve the immune response to it.”
Those who exercise regularly should continue their routines, Zhu advised.
Focus on moderate exercise to get your heart rate up and break a sweat, he said.
Ideally, include a warm-up and aerobic exercise, and consider also doing activities that can promote relaxation and reduce stress, such as yoga and tai chi, Zhu said.
For those out of shape, he said, “I think walking is the best. You don’t need any equipment. You can do it anywhere.”
If you’re sedentary and want to start exercising now, begin at lower intensities and durations and build up slowly, Woods advised.
Don’t overdo the work-out, he and Zhu warned.
“The caveat is that there is also evidence that intense, prolonged endurance exercise can be detrimental to immunity, particularly if you are unaccustomed to it,” Woods said.
“Less is known about strength training, but it appears not to increase risk if performed moderately,” he said. “Practically speaking, if you exercise regularly, it is safe to continue to do so, but be sure that you follow good public health hygiene practices, including cleaning any public exercise equipment before and after use.”
For anyone at elevated risk for COVID-19, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions, consider avoiding public exercise facilities for now and finding other options for getting exercise, Woods suggested.
If you move your exercise outdoors, you can also take advantage of fresh air and sounds of nature to help relieve stress, Zhu said.
Exercising outdoors also means more exposure to sunshine, he said, “therefore vitamin D, which has been found important to maintain one’s immune function.”
How about continuing to exercise if you become ill?
As long as your illness is mild and you’re not experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, it’s likely OK to continue exercising, according to Zhu.