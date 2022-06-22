CHAMPAIGN — Getting her 4-year-old son vaccinated for COVID-19 is a big priority for University of Illinois epidemiologist Rebecca Smith.
“I’m planning to be calling Carle every day until they have them available,” she said of the shots.
Now that federal regulators have cleared the way for COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 6 months to 5 years, parents who want to get their youngest kids vaccinated won’t be waiting much longer.
Both Carle Health and Christie Clinic will be providing the vaccinations by appointment in doctors’ offices.
Christie is asking parents to schedule through its online patient portal.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said parents can begin scheduling appointments for two Carle locations that will be offering vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday — 1701 Curtis Road, C, and 1818 E. Windsor Road, U. Parents can also start making appointments for vaccinations at individual Carle physician offices.
As of Tuesday, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand for kids under 5 and plans to begin offering at least a limited number of vaccine appointments starting later this week.
Brandon Meline, the health district’s director of maternal and child health, said vaccines will be given at their offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, but appointments are required. Go to the district’s website for information.
Parents will be able to choose whether they want the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their kids, he said.
More first-dose appointments will be available for those ages 6 months to 4 years old at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on June 27 and 28, but details on those sessions will be available on the district website later this week.
For parents on the fence about whether they should get their tots vaccinated at all, fellow parent Smith advised them to sign up.
“COVID right now is one of the leading causes of death in children,” she said.
Most parents don’t realize that because of messaging early in the pandemic contending that kids were at lower risk or wouldn’t get sick from COVID-19, she said.
While children are at lower risk for serious illness compared with adults, Smith said, the risk for kids isn’t zero. And kids are at higher risk from COVID-19 than other childhood infections, she said.
Her 4-year-old son (who turns 5 in two weeks) already had COVID-19 recently, and it’s been a high priority to get him vaccinated before he starts kindergarten in the fall, Smith said.
Carle pediatrician Dr. Brent Reifsteck is also urging parents to get kids under 5 vaccinated.
Carle prefers to have babies, toddlers and preschoolers vaccinated in doctors’ offices by pediatric staff, he said, but where parents choose to take their kids to get vaccinated is their choice.
Both vaccines for this age group are safe and effective, he said.
Parents who haven’t decided yet are urged to get information directly from their trusted medical providers, Reifsteck said, “because we know that’s the conversation that holds the most weight.”
Some things to know: Both types of pediatric vaccine for young children have an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the recommendation of an advisory panel that all children ages 6 months to 5 years old be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for kids from 6 months to 4 years as a three-dose series, while the Moderna vaccine is authorized for kids 6 months to 5 years as a two-dose series.
Which one should you choose?
Reifsteck, who is also medical director of the children’s service line at Carle, said if there’s only one choice, get the one that’s available.
When both are available, be aware that a measurable robust immune response for Moderna’s two-shot series will kick in faster than for Pfizer’s three-dose series — six weeks past the first dose for Moderna versus 13 weeks past the first dose for Pfizer, he said.
“So really, either vaccine is going to protect kids, but if you have a choice, you’ll get to the point where you’re protected faster with the Moderna product,” he said.
Also be aware that the dosage for the Moderna vaccine is higher per dose for kids under 5 — 25 micrograms (one-fourth the adult dose), versus 3 micrograms per dose for Pfizer, which is one-tenth of Pfizer’s adult dose.
Reifsteck said kids who get the Moderna dose will likely eventually need a booster shot, but the good news is that when the third shot is available, it will likely protect against omicron variants.
It’s still unclear whether kids who get the Pfizer series will also need a fourth shot as a booster down the road to protect them through the winter, he said.
Vaccines for young children are becoming available right when school and sports physicals are underway for the upcoming school year, and Reifsteck said parents will be able to get vaccinations at those appointments — but, again, don’t delay, he urged.
The COVID-19 shots can be given along with other vaccinations kids need at the same time, he said.