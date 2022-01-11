CHAMPAIGN — First and second vaccine doses? Yes.
Booster shot? Yes.
Masking up and avoiding risky gatherings? Yes and yes.
If this sounds like you, you may well wonder if you’re doing enough these days to keep fast-spreading omicron out of your life.
Champaign County chalked up a staggering 1,891 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday, a man in his 80s became the 236th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were also 206 COVID-19 patients in Carle Health hospitals Monday, 152 of them in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Of the 206 patients hospitalized, 135 were unvaccinated and 71 were vaccinated — but the majority of vaccinated people ending up in the hospital are those who are past due for a booster shot, Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said.
A further breakdown from Carle showed just 16 of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients systemwide were both fully vaccinated and had received their booster shots, while 55 of the vaccinated had one or two vaccine doses only.
All 26 of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care throughout Carle’s system had received zero vaccine doses.
OSF HealthCare reported similar findings Monday.
Of the 447 COVID-19 patients in OSF hospitals systemwide, 66 were fully vaccinated with booster shots and the rest were unvaccinated, hadn’t completed the initial vaccine series or lacking a booster shot.
Dr. Anil Gopinath, chief medical officer at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, said he’s seen patients who have been vaccinated, “but then they delay the third shot,” he said.
In some cases, they just don’t realize how much time has gone by since they had their initial vaccine shots and that their immunity has waned, Gopinath said, and in some cases, “I think they are fatigued.”
Two things to keep in mind for the vaccinated who are still winding up in the hospital is everyone’s individual health still matters — those 65 and older and those immunocompromised from other diseases are going to have a harder time fighting off disease, he said. But for the most part, many of those who are fully vaccinated and have had boosters aren’t seriously ill even if they end up in the hospital, Gopinath said.
University of Illinois epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said more breakthrough cases among fully-vaccinated people who haven’t gotten booster shots are to be expected.
Based on scientific data, she said, “we know that omicron can evade the response of just two shots much better than delta could.”
The key to being as safe as possible these days is to layer protections, Smith said.
That means being vaccinated, getting the booster shot, wearing a mask (and for those who can tolerate it, wearing a more protective mask) plus testing and making smart choices about gatherings — such as how well is the facility ventilated and is the gathering indoors or outdoors, “all those things combine to make smart decisions,” she said.
Smith said she recently updated to KN95 respirator masks for herself and her husband, and she highly advises others to do likewise — if they can tolerate that kind of mask. For those who can’t, “the best mask is one you will wear consistently,” she said.
Those who can’t tolerate wearing a respirator mask can wear a disposable mask with a well-fitted cloth mask over it for added protection, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises those using cloth masks to make sure the masks are made of multiple layers of tightly woven fabric (that you can’t see through when you hold it up to the light) that fits over the nose and has a wire on top to keep it in place over the nose. And for added protection, use a mask that attaches behind the neck and head instead of with ear loops.
Smith said she suspects, though has no data to back it up, that some of the breakthrough COVID-19 infections being seen these days are in people who chose to unmask at gatherings because everybody was vaccinated.
“Personally, if I’m indoors with people I don’t live with, I wear a mask,” she said.