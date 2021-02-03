CHAMPAIGN — The concept was simple for Betsy Holder and Danielle Wilberg when they began the “Champaign-Urbana Covid Vaccine Outreach” Facebook page Jan. 23.
They’d work with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to get the most accurate information to the public as possible while inspiring confidence by getting community leaders to contribute photos of themselves getting the shot along with a few words about why vaccination is so vital.
“The whole purpose of this group was originally to start building trust in the vaccines that maybe had a little bit of pushback,” Wilberg said. “Our goal was to get various leaders in the community to help spread the word.
The group has quickly taken on a life of its own as Holder, Wilberg and a growing group of volunteers try to break down as many barriers as possible toward getting a vaccine.
Through Facebook, the group has made connections all over the community, and that network of people has snowballed.
“Facebook has been a nice forum for people to help identify problems and groups that are having a hard time accessing the vaccine or accessing information,” Holder said. “We’ve got (people saying), ‘OK, you have this suggestion, who can you connect us to in this group?”
On Thursday night, the group will host its first in a series of virtual panel discussions, this one focused on the Black community. Panelists include Derrius Carter from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District; Dr. Angela Bell, a pediatrician in the Washington, D.C., area who graduated from the University of Illinois; and Dr. Elias Woldegabriel, a Carle physician who specializes in infectious diseases.
The panel will be moderated by Charles Burton, director of operations for the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.
The purpose of the group will likely expand even more in the coming weeks and months as vaccines become more widely available. Some members will use their networks to help set up clinics across the town. A phone bank may also be in the offing. Help with transportation to and from clinics is something the group also hopes to contribute to.
“I think we will evolve,” Wilberg said. “I think now, speaking anecdotally, we’ve got a lot of people signing up and the spots are filling up fast. There’s going to come a point where there’s going to be a gap in information and people being able to access. And so we are getting ahead of that gap and being able to build that trust, to build that infrastructure so that we are always filling up with appointments and we never have a lag in who is able to get access.”
In the most literal sense, Wilberg, Holder and their fellow volunteers know that the community is in this situation together.
“The bottom line is, if we don’t get 60 to 70 percent vaccinated, we’re not going to have herd immunity,” Holder said. “So that’s what it stemmed from, and it just keeps growing.”