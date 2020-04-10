The federal courthouses in the Central District of Illinois are the latest to do closet cleaning and find masks that can be redirected to front-line health care workers.
“We have them for security purposes and handling mail, stuff like that,” Shig Yasunaga, clerk of the court for the Central District, said of the masks that have been in storage at the four courthouses.
Collectively, the Central District had about 500 to donate, including 175 N95 respirator masks.
Masks that were at the Urbana courthouse are going to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, intended for workers at Carle Foundation Hospital.
As for the other divisions, Peoria is giving theirs to Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois; Rock Island to UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care; and Springfield to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois.
“We hope our donation is one small way we can help the greater cause of defeating this deadly virus.” said a grateful Chief Judge Sara Darrow.
Only the Peoria coourthouse is currently open to the public, and that’s for very limited work. Most employees are working from home, Yasunaga said.