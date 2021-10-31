CHAMPAIGN — Employees refusing to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on religious or moral grounds could be fired under a change in Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act approved Friday by the General Assembly.
But in the midst of a severe labor shortage, it remains to be seen whether employers are going to willingly cut defiant workers loose to enforce vaccine and testing requirements.
The change in the law was narrowly passed by the House and Senate and has been sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has been supportive of the measure. It would take effect in June.
The decades-old Health Care Right of Conscience Act protects people from having to receive or provide medical services that violate their moral or religious beliefs.
It’s been used as a basis of lawsuits filed by people refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. But under the change approved Thursday by legislators, repercussions such as termination of employment for people violating requirements to prevent COVID-19 infection wouldn’t be considered a violation of the act.
With a federal vaccine mandate ahead for larger employers, at least two local employers said they’ve already been told by unvaccinated workers that they’ll quit if they’re forced to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Charles “Chip” Craddock, president and chief operating officer of Clark Dietz, said the engineering firm has asked employees to voluntarily provide their vaccination status and is requiring them to disclose their vaccine status if they are serving state facility sites.
Some of the firm’s state clients require everyone on site to provide proof of vaccination, he said.
Clark Dietz intends to both meet the terms of its contracts and comply with the federal mandate that all employers with 100 or more employees require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19 once the final rules are in place, Craddock said.
“We’re going to meet our contract terms,” he said. “But I’ve had a vocal minority of our employees who are opposed to getting the vaccine.”
Some employees have also said they won’t get tested for COVID-19, he said.
While he appreciates the protection for employers that the change in the act would provide, Craddock considers losing staff probably a bigger risk than lawsuits filed over vaccine requirements.
With a vaccine or test mandate in place, he said, “I will lose people.”
Scott: ‘Really tough position’ for employers to be inJeff Scott, CEO of the Stephens Family YMCA in southwest Champaign, said the organization is collecting information on its employees’ vaccine status.
A couple employees have already quit, and some have threatened to do so if vaccination is required, he said.
The YMCA is also already short on staff, Scott said.
“That’s obviously a concern for us,” he said.
But the health and safety of the community is also a concern, Scott said, and the organization will abide by the federal mandate.
“I feel like it’s a really tough position to be in,” Scott said.
For now, the YMCA has COVID-19 testing on site and unvaccinated employees who want to keep their jobs can continue with regular testing, he said.
Urbana-based Carle Health is nearing 90 percent of its staff systemwide having at least one dose of vaccine and hasn’t fired anyone for failing to get vaccinated, according to spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
“We are monitoring the recent legislation passed by the General Assembly as it awaits signature from the governor, and any implications that may mean for the Carle Health System,” she said.
Ammons: ‘This bill’s language is too broad in scope’The change in the Health Care Right of Conscience Act was opposed by both State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
“I voted no because I strongly feel this change to the (law) will negatively impact thousands of families and workers in our state,” Ammons said. “People have the right to object on the same grounds as the original intention of the law. We cannot take this right away based on expedience.”
Ammons said she also supports the science and research being done that clearly shows the effectiveness of the vaccines, “and I continue to stand by the CDC’s regulations and guidelines.”
“However, this bill’s language is too broad in scope and does not provide specific guidelines as to the execution of this mandate,” she said. “To those skeptical about the vaccine’s effectiveness, I encourage you to engage directly with health and medical officials who can better ease these concerns.”
Rose: ‘How much more chaos do you want?’Rose said anyone who wants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 has had ample opportunities to get the shots.
“I think people are perfectly capable of making rational choices for themselves,” he said.
Rose said he looked at his own risk factors for COVID-19 and got vaccinated. As far as others go, he said, “the governor should not be making these decisions.”
More than 50,000 people filed letters opposing the change in the act, and the people he’s spoken with have made rational choices about vaccination for themselves and their families, Rose said.
“There are plenty of rational reasons people have made the decisions they have made,” he said.
Health care providers and other workplaces couldn’t take another 5 to 10 percent hit to their staffs, according to Rose.
“How much more chaos do you want?” he said.