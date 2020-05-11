CHAMPAIGN — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, First Busey won’t be holding its annual shareholder meeting in person and will instead be doing business online.
The meeting will still take place May 20, as originally scheduled. Shareholders will vote on re-appointing nine of its 11 board directors.
Two members — David Downey and George Shapland — are planning to retire from the board after a combined 52 years of service to First Busey.
Downey has been a director since 1992 and Shapland since 1994.
They had been planning to retire last year but stayed on after fellow member and Horizon Hobby CEO Joe Ambrose died unexpectedly in January 2019, and after board member Elisabeth Kimmel resigned in March — two days after she was charged in the alleged college admissions scandal.
Also, board member Greg Lykins plans to step down as chairman in July but will remain on the board. First Busey President and CEO Van Dukeman will take over as chairman.
Lykins served as chairman of Main Street Trust prior to its merger in 2007 with First Busey. He’s served as chairman of First Busey’s board since 2009, when he succeeded Doug Mills.