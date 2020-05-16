On the list of families eager to see the Champaign Public Library back in business, the Morbers have to be near the top.
Shannon, Heath and their five kids frequent the building.
In fact, Heath has 199 items currently checked out — only one under the limit.
“That’s for our whole family of seven,” Shannon Morber said.
Before the library closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Heath went in and picked up “tons of things for everybody.”
Books and DVDs galore. Enough to help the family get through the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“He easily came home with 100 extra things,” Shannon Morber said.
Needless to say, the Morbers are thrilled that the library is again making books, DVDs, video games, etc., available via curbside pickup.
The key word is “pickup.” For now, the Morbers have been told not to return their 199 items.
“I have four overflowing cloth totes sitting by my front door, and we have another three or four in the van,” Shannon said.
She is far from the 200 limit, so the family requested another 60 to 70 items on her account.
“The library gets a lot of love from us,” Shannon said.
When the library reopens for good, Shannon; Heath; Cavan, 15; Kellyn, 14; Sebastian, 11; Cecilia, 8; and Becket, 4; will be ready to go back.
“We almost have a budget line in our finances for overdue or lost items,” Shannon Morber said. “There is an occasional book that goes missing, and we consider it part of our donations to the library.”
Heath Morber is the director of music at St. John’s Catholic Newman Center on the UI campus.
****
How did the first day go?
There were 82 curbside deliveries made during Friday’s 1-4 p.m. opening.
“We had a very, very busy day,” library Promotions Manager Evelyn Shapiro said. “Fantastic.”
Since the announcement of the program, the library has received 2,000 new requests.
“Things went really smoothly,” Shapiro said.
The pickups are not limited to cars. People on bikes and on foot are allowed to participate. They are asked to make sure they wear masks.
Shapiro expects another active pickup from 1 to 4 p.m. today and again on Sunday.
****
The Urbana Free Library has also started curbside pickup. Give Evie Price plenty of credit.
Weeks ago, the 10-year-old fifth-grader wrote a letter to library Executive Director Celeste Choate.
“Before the whole COVID thing, we used to go to the library twice a week,” Evie said. “We got so many books, never enough books.”
“She talked about how much she missed the library and how she missed reading books,” said Evie’s mom, Ashley. “I’m sure it was rather convincing.”
After getting approval from local health officials, Choate called Evie to give her the good news.
“I was so excited,” Evie said. “When I get excited, I bounce around and I squeal.”
Evie wants to request books from the “Land of Stories” series. Her 8-year-old brother, Tavian, looks forward to checking out graphic novels.
“Realistically, those 10 books we get, they’ll have them all read the first day,” Ashley Price said. “They are heavy consumers of books.”
****
Champaign’s Jill Rackow reserved 20 books for her family — husband Jason and children Annabelle, 8, Oliver, 5, and Josiah, 3.
“We, like many of my friends, home school, so we use the library all the time,” Rackow said. “Having it be closed was like ‘Oh, my gosh, how can we get these books?’”
While they miss the library, the stay-at-home order hasn’t been difficult for the Rackows.
“It’s been really nice to spend more focused time with our family and do family game night and movie night,” Jill said.
She is studying to be a nurse, attending classes at Parkland College. Jason works at WBGL as network production director.
One book on Jill’s list is “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle.
“We have a ton of books that need to go back,” she said.
Rackow moved to C-U in 2004. She is a big fan of the Champaign facility.
“We are spoiled rotten with this library,” she said. “My kids love going. It’s great.”
****
Melinda Sevilla had her eye on a few books. When she saw the Facebook post about the library’s curbside pickup, she asked for “These Truths: A History of the United States,” by Jill Lepore.
“I’ve been looking forward to reading it. Some people were talking about it on social media,” Sevilla said.
With libraries and bookstores shut down in recent months, Sevilla has been spending more time on Google News and her news apps.
“I try to read a book or two a month,” she said. “It’s something to look forward to, and it’s something that doesn’t cost money.”
She has tried reading books online but prefers the real thing.
“It’s not as much fun to scroll on a touch screen as it is to actually feel pages,” Sevilla said. “I really like bookmarks, too.”
Sevilla, a recent communications graduate from the UI, is a digital content specialist at the Illini Union.