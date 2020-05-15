FISHER — It’s a 2020 high school graduation idea with a twist.
The traditional menu is a drive-in diploma reception moment, followed by a parade through town.
But Fisher High plans to spice it up with an in-car tassel-turning moment. That’s how the Bunnies’ latest senior class will be sent off during a Sunday ceremony that opens at 2 p.m.
“There’s been a few parents, they communicate with all the other parents as liaisons, sharing ideas back and forth,” Principal Jon Kelly said. “They just kind of gave their wishes as far as their main things they wanted (their kids) to be able to do. One of the main things was ... (being) somewhere together to turn their tassels at the same time.
“It’s one of those moments that we wanted to try to simulate as best we can.”
It’s an important goodbye gesture in high school, even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic that has altered graduation events across the state.
Luckily for Kelly, his current graduating class of 43 allows for more comprehensive actions than some bigger schools can perform under guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.
“I know some of the bigger schools are having to do it different days and things like that, (have kids) come in groups. That’s tough,” Kelly said. “It’s been a good situation, and we’ve made the most out of it. I feel like we’ve tried to create a moment for the graduates that they’re going to remember.”
Each student, with an allowance of two vehicles, will drive up individually to the front of Fisher High School. They then will exit their vehicle, pick up their diploma off a table, have their name read by Dean of Students Jake Palmer and snap a quick photo or two in front of a natural-brick school-building backdrop bearing the words “Fisher High School.”
Kelly said the process should take between 30 and 60 seconds for each student. Once all receive their paperwork, they’ll convene in their cars in the school parking lot and turn tassels to the sound of a horn blown by Kelly.
Rounding out the ceremony will be a parade of graduates that touches nearly every street in Fisher, starting and ending outside the high school.
“We tried as best as we could to get as many people as possible to see the moment,” Kelly said. “We wanted to do it on the day of the actual ceremony, just to create that moment — the excitement all builds up to that.”
All of the festivities will be recorded on video as well for future viewing. Should the weather not cooperate this weekend, Kelly said the crew will try again the following Tuesday.
“All the feedback we’ve received has been positive,” Kelly said. “We’re making the most out of a tough situation.”