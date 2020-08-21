URBANA — In other years, an annual flu shot is largely about, well, helping prevent the flu.
This year, flu shots are also being urged as an important protective step everyone can take in the midst of a growing coronavirus pandemic.
A flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19, but it will help prevent more flu and flu-related hospitalizations, which have the potential to overwhelm local hospitals when combined with too many COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“So we’re really trying to expand the reach of that (flu) vaccination to keep our community safe,” said Dr. Michael Smith, a Carle emergency-room doctor and medical director of Carle Regional EMS.
Carle Health and Christie Clinic are set to roll out mass flu-shot clinics next month.
Some have yet to be scheduled, but Carle will be offering two drive-thru opportunities in Champaign-Urbana plus a new walk-up flu-shot clinic inside Champaign’s Market Place Mall.
The mall site was chosen as a good central location on the bus line that provides an opportunity to vaccinate people while they’re out and about shopping, Carle officials said.
Flu season overlapping an ongoing pandemic is going to add challenges, Smith said.
One of them is that the early symptoms of both flu and COVID-19 are the same, he said. Both can cause fever, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body ache and headache.
Along with similar symptoms, both diseases lack treatment options for those cases in which people are ill, but the illness isn’t serious enough to require hospitalization, Smith said.
Without a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon before flu season kicks in, which is typically later in the fall, everyone doing what they can to protect themselves from flu is going to be even more important this year, he said.
“The thing we can’t forget as a community is influenza kills 10,000 to 30,000 Americans every year,” he said. “That we do have vaccine for.”
There’s also a silver lining for flu season in the protective measures everyone is advised to take for COVID-19, Smith said. Frequent hand washing, wearing face masks and social distancing — none of which Americans have been accustomed to doing in years past — will also help protect people from flu and other viruses.
“All these things we are doing for COVID will help us,” he said.
Three more things to be aware of:
- Smith said the pandemic won’t require getting a flu shot any earlier than usual this fall.
- Carle has plenty of flu vaccine and is hoping to boost vaccinations above last year’s level, he said.
- And when flu season begins taking off, it’s going to be natural for people to wonder if any symptoms they develop are flu or COVID-19, so it’s important that they call their primary-care doctors, seek out urgent care or call a COVID-19 hotline for guidance.
“We want people to call us and let us walk them through it,” Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said.
Here are the flu-shot clinics Carle has scheduled to date, with more to be scheduled later:
- Walk-in at Market Place Mall: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in a storefront next to Bath & Body Works between Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.
- Drive-thru at Carle at the Fields: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 3105 Fields South Drive, C, between Sept. 26 and Oct. 18.
- Drive-thru at Carle Urbana on Windsor: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 1818 Windsor Road, U, between Sept. 26 and Oct. 18.
Christie Clinic expects to begin drive-thru flu-shot clinics at the end of September, said Melissa Tepovich, its marketing and public-relations manager. Patients are advised to check Christie’s website or Facebook page for dates and locations as they become available, she said.