Cameron Shaffer got the news Tuesday in a mass email from the University of Illinois: May’s graduation ceremonies had been called off.
“Truthfully, it’s a big disappointment,” Shaffer said. “Going through the grind and the late nights, the light at the end of the tunnel was to eventually get that diploma and celebrate with my friends in our caps and gowns. Just to have pictures that will last forever, standing in front of the Alma Mater.”
Shaffer is a senior in industrial engineering. Because of the ongoing threat from the coronavirus, any graduation celebration will be virtual.
“It isn’t exactly the most blissful ending, but some things are bigger in this world,” Shaffer said. “So, you respect those decisions made by the administration, knowing they were tough decisions.
“They didn’t want to do it, but they have to do it,” he said.
Shaffer has been looking for jobs and setting up interviews — doing what is needed to set up the next step in life.
Now, it is on hold. Shaffer is currently at home with his family in Libertyville. He scrapped a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that he had been planning with 20 friends.
“You’ve got to help flatten the curve,” he said.
* * *
Shaffer is soon to be a third-generation Illinois graduate. His grandfather Louis, who passed away in 1994, was on the UI civil engineering faculty for four decades.
Cameron’s dad, Steve, a 1982 Urbana High School graduate, studied kinesiology at the UI in the 1980s. Now a physical-education teacher, Steve skipped his own undergraduate ceremony.
Cameron Shaffer was going to complete his dad’s journey.
“I was like ‘OK, I’m going to see what it’s all about,’” Steve Shaffer said.
The Shaffers were working on graduation party plans for Cameron. They were to be met in C-U by Steve’s brother from North Carolina.
The Shaffers wanted to attend both the larger commencement at Memorial Stadium and the engineering celebration.
What did Steve Shaffer think about the cancellation?
“I was bummed, but I’m not shocked,” he said. “I knew where this was going. Everybody has a responsibility in this. We’re disappointed.
“He worked hard for four years. He wanted to see the end of this. Unfortunately, he is not going to have that opportunity. But that is no different than the basketball team not playing in March Madness, either.”
* * *
Dan and Amy Trotter got hit with the graduation double-whammy. And maybe triple.
The couple from Kildeer had two children scheduled to walk in the UI’s May ceremonies.
Son Jack is a senior in industrial design. Daughter Katherine is completing her master’s in urban planning and development.
They get the paper without the pomp.
“I think it’s understandable,” Dan Trotter said. “Disappointment for the kids.
“This has been rather abrupt. You go home for spring break and potentially don’t go back. Or you go back to your apartment and move your stuff out. The finality of it, where you don’t go through those last weeks of excitement, I hate to see the kids denied that kind of closure.”
* * *
Dan Trotter attended Illinois in the 1980s. He went to the 1984 Rose Bowl and saw talented men’s basketball teams coached by Lou Henson.
Until lately, his children didn’t have much to root for.
“This year, there was some excitement,” Trotter said. “There’s a sense of school pride. Then, you had the rug yanked from under you.”
Katherine Trotter has two part-time jobs in C-U. She is an intern in Champaign’s planning department and also works in Urbana.
Amy Trotter found a positive in the disruption.
“My wife is giddy because she has all her kids home,” Dan Trotter said. “It’s kind of like Christmas vacation.”
Their third child, Maggie, is a senior at Stevenson High School. No decision has been made there yet.
“Everything’s on hold right now,” Dan Trotter said.
* * *
While the UI and Illinois State have decided to cancel graduation ceremonies, area high schools have yet to make that call.
Keri Dean has been planning for Tuscola’s May 23 graduation. Her daughter Karli is a senior.
The tradition in Tuscola is for the families to have an open house. The Deans reserved a room at First Christian Church of Tuscola.
“It can involve many people from the community and families from far away. Now, obviously, those are altered,” Dean said. “We’re wondering if that is going to happen.”
The Deans have family scheduled to come from Minnesota.
On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced all schools in her state would be closed for the remainder of the semester. That hit home for Dean.
“I’ve had some sad girls,” Dean said. Karli’s sister Kate is a sophomore.
The seniors have an awards ceremony the day before graduation. That’s when scholarships and honors are presented to the class. Pictures for students with 4.0 grade-point averages and perfect attendance. A chance to celebrate achievement.
“All of that is in question now, and it’s just sad,” Keri Dean said.
It also a learning experience.
Tuscola English teacher Christy Hoel sent a note that read “Isn’t it neat that our next unit is on change?”
“And encouraged the girls to write about that in journal,” Keri Dean said. “We’re going to be doing that.”
Dean said the family tries to focus on better days ahead.
“This is going to make you stronger,” she said. “Life is about change. Life is about being flexible. Those that are are going to succeed. We’ve talked about that as a family.”
* * *
Michelle Trame’s daughter Stephanie is a senior at St. Joseph-Ogden. Like the Deans, they are awaiting word on the May 17 graduation ceremony.
Stephanie Trame is planning a party with one of her friends. The family wants to see it happen but understands there are no guarantees.
“I’m sad for the seniors,” Michelle said. “I’m hopeful that things get cleared up in the next few months and the students that are making their college choices right now are still able to enroll at the college of their choice.”
Stephanie Trame is undecided on which college she will attend.
“It’s a bit of a stressful time knowing that some of those schools we were still planning to visit right now aren’t offering on-campus visits.” Trame said.
The Trames are looking at online campus tours.
“We’re taking it day by day and working through it together as a family.” Trame said. “We’re telling her ‘Eventually, everything’s going to be OK.’ She’s going to graduate high school and she’s going to be successful in college somewhere.
“It’s just interesting times right now that everyone is going through. I think it helps that everyone is kind of in the same boat.”