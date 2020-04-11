ARMSTRONG — Students, teachers and administrators have had to adapt and adjust to the new normal created by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed schools across the state.
Remote learning has taken the place of classroom instruction. Spring sports have been put on hold. Some area schools have started projecting a little further out, making plans for graduations that might happen virtually and canceling events like prom.
Armstrong Township High School is taking a different approach for that last issue. Prom is still a go, if just a little later in the year than expected.
Armstrong’s prom was scheduled for May 2 — two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire.
Instead of canceling prom outright, Armstrong teachers and junior class sponsors Alison Bartlow and Margie Ashcraft found a way to keep it going — state regulations permitting, of course — with a new date of June 27 and a new venue at Willow Barn in rural Danville.
“We were talking, and we just really feel its important for us to try to have prom,” Bartlow said about her discussions with Ashcraft. “We have such a small school and community. We really wanted to try to make it happen. ... So many of the girls have already been out and purchased their dresses. We hate to take that away from them when things are so crappy as is.”
The letter from Armstrong’s prom committee about the postponement went out Monday.
The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive from juniors and seniors.
“I just assumed it wasn’t gong to happen because I know a lot of proms in our area weren’t going to happen,” said Armstrong junior and prom committee member Reece Adkins. “Just getting the email and knowing the possibly it could still happen and there were plans in place to have it later in the year, I was pretty excited. I think that means a lot to the juniors. First of all, that’s their first prom.
“I’m really happy for the seniors because everyone wants to go to their senior prom,” she added. “A lot of people had their dresses already. What would you do with a dress if it was canceled?”
The change in date for Armstrong’s prom necessitated the change in venue from The Linden Banquet Center in Rantoul to Willow Barn. Bartlow said Ashcraft’s relationship with Willow Barn’s owners helped them get a deal on the rental.
“We’re trying to do this and make it happen as cheaply as possible,” Bartlow said. “We’re basically paying for the power is what it comes down to. (Willow Barn’s) willingness to do that is imperative to our doing this as cheaply as possible.”
Monday is the prom committee’s first meeting. It will convene in the same way classes have of late — virtually. Members will discuss if they’ll stick with their original theme or switch things up, as well as ideas on how to keep costs down. That could include reusing decorations from previous proms, if possible, or using materials people already have at home.
Cutting costs where possible will mean a reduced entrance fee is possible.
“A lot of us, we had to still fundraise,” Adkins said. “The juniors pay for the seniors and ourselves. It was awesome for us to have a reduced price — especially with the hard times going on in the community right now where people aren’t able to work.”
Principal Darren Loschen is fully on board with the plan Bartlow and Ashcroft put together. Postponement to summer keeps some hope alive and provides something for his juniors and seniors to look forward to while so much else has changed.
“I think it’s really good for the kids,” he said. “Hopefully, at that time, we’ll be able to have it.”