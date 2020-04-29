Ask your question of Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Even as the downtown brewpub Destihl is leaving Champaign, some restaurants are opening back up.
Sun Singer Wines reopened Tuesday on West Windsor Road for curbside pickup after closing March 18, and Watson’s Shack & Rail in downtown Champaign reopened last week with a limited menu.
But after debuting downtown in 2011, Destihl won’t be reopening.
“They’ve given us notice that they’re not planning to reopen,” said Dave Jones, president of One Main Development, which operates the M2 building Destihl was in.
The Normal-based business had been planning to leave downtown this summer for a new location in the Carle at the Fields development in southwest Champaign, but that appears to be on hold.
No building permits have been issued for the project, which was originally scheduled to begin construction last fall.
Its CEO, Matt Potts, did not return requests for comment. Nor did Green Street Realty, which Destihl had signed a long-term lease agreement with at Carle at the Fields.
Destihl had been offering curbside pickup and delivery but stopped March 31 after the stay-at-home order was extended to the end of April.
Before being taken down, an online message on the company’s page for its Champaign location informed customers: “Operating from our downtown location with only curbside and delivery service is simply not viable for our business model for any extended period of time. We are hopeful and confident we will be up and running again soon.”
Watson’s co-owner Sean Baird said that after one week, it’s too early to tell if its limited curbside menu and a smaller staff will be sustainable.
“After the next couple weeks, I’ll have a better idea,” he said. “Restaurants already have a super small profit margin.”
After the stay-at-home order was issued in March, Watson’s stayed open with to-go orders for one week before closing for about a month, “just to keep everyone at home,” Baird said.
Watson’s was able to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government.
While Watson’s could’ve “just paid everyone to not do anything,” Baird said, “we wanted to get open. ... We wanted to set ourselves up for when things reopen because it’s not going to be completely zero to 100.”
It’s starting with a small menu and staff, and “we’ll use the next four weeks to slowly add stuff to the menu,” Baird said. “It’s allowing us to look at our procedures. We’re tweaking a lot of stuff in the kitchen.”
Sun Singer also has a limited menu available for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as in-store shopping for its retail operation, owner Michelle Yarbrough said.
Sun Singer also received a PPP loan, as well as a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
“I had the application turned in two minutes after midnight the day they started taking it,” Yarbrough said.
Sun Singer has to use 75 percent of the PPP loan on payroll, so it’s having its servers make deliveries.
After a couple hours Tuesday, Yarbrough said the initial response has been positive.
“I think we’ve had 10 or 12 to-go orders already,” she said.
But she said, “Every restaurant is in mission-critical status. Forget about profit; just pay the bills and retain customers.”
“I’m pleased that we’re able to continue and have enough funding to operate,” Yarbrough said. “We’re just praying that this goes away sooner than later.”