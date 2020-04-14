Coronavirus response | For former Illini star, there's room at the inn
CHAMPAIGN — Thanks to the manager of a hotel he’s plenty familiar with, Rayvonte Rice has a place to keep his professional basketball dreams alive.
After getting the OK from the I Hotel and Conference Center’s Sam Santhanam, all the former Illini needs to bring to his new workout spot is some disinfectant.
“I was like, ‘Yo, is anybody using your weight room?’” Rice said. “(Santhanam) was kind of iffy about it at first, but I told him, I’ll come by myself, I can’t give (COVID-19) to anybody else and nobody can give it to me.
“I’ll bring my own Clorox wipes.”
Of course, this isn’t what the former Centennial High and Illinois basketball star used to.
Normally, Rice heads west to work with professional trainers in Phoenix or Los Angeles or works out at Ubben Basketball Complex on campus when he’s back from Europe over the summer.
But right now, he’s simply happy to have a place to stay fit — the same hotel where he stayed with his Illinois teammates the night before every home game.
“You do what you can do to stay in shape,” he said. “I feel like everybody has gained some weight because they’re not on their regular routine.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic swept across Europe, Rice’s career was on an upward trajectory.
After making the move from Russia to Israel halfway through the season, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists for Hapoel Eilat. He was making the transition to point guard, working on his passing and slimming down to increase his quickness.
Life in balmy Eilat, a tourist destination, was nice. He lived in a two-story, team-provided apartment, which was about a five-minute walk from the beach.
He still has dreams, of course, of signing an NBA contract, but his European basketball journey has taken him to places he’d never been, including stops in Italy and Germany, before heading to Russia and Israel.
When the league suspended play on March 13, though, he headed back to Illinois, where he lives with his girlfriend, former Illinois volleyball player Morgan Criswell. The two work out together, running hills and putting up shots on an outdoor hoop.
“You can’t simulate playing the game at all,” said Rice, who at 225 pounds is about five pounds above his playing weight. “I have a place I go shoot, but it’s different than getting some shots up on a gun or working out or having your trainer there. It’s very different, especially when you’re training professionally.”
He tries to keep his mind on basketball every day by watching film or playing the NBA 2K video game. He doesn’t know what the future will hold when basketball starts again. Last year, he played on the Phoenix Suns’ summer league team and was offered an Exhibit 10 contract, which guarantees a player a spot in training camp and a bonus on top of a G-League contract if they’re waived, a highly likely scenario.
Instead, Rice chose the more lucrative European route.
This year, whether NBA summer league will even take place is highly questionable, like leagues all over the globe. Rice brought up the possibility of playing with Illinois alumni in The Basketball Tournament in July and August, a 64-team open-application tournament with a winner-take-all $2 million prize.
But for now, he considers himself lucky to be able to train in a small hotel gym with a few free weights and a treadmill.
“It makes you appreciate life and the game,” Rice said. “As you can see, they’re taking hoops down. You can’t go to the park, play with the kids, shoot.
“It just makes you appreciate all of the hard years that you put into it. It makes you think about it every day.”
News-Gazette