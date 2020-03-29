URBANA — A year ago, about 50 percent of hotel rooms in Champaign-Urbana were occupied.
During the third week of March, just 32 percent were, according to hotel data firm STR.
The average rate has also dropped by about $10 to $66 per night, and the average revenue per available room has dropped 44 percent compared to a year ago.
“We are 50 percent down in occupancy” at the Comfort Suites in Urbana, said franchise owner Effendi Fendi, who’s been trying to maintain a positive attitude. “I want to send a message of: Be positive. Be well. We will get over it. The only thing that scares me is I don’t know how long it will take.”
He was fortunate to get a contract with a local company to house additional workers that were brought in to help with the food supply.
“My 50 percent down is still fortunate. We’re all facing a downturn right now,” he said. “I’m still happy to get 30 percent occupancy right now.”
Fendi also owns the local Rodeway Inn in Urbana, which he said has an occupancy rate around 10 percent.
Relief for hotels was included in the $2 trillion federal aid package, and Fendi said he plans to apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“Just to keep the lights on,” he said.
Fendi said he’s had to cut employees’ hours and limit the number of housekeepers.
He’s also taken a number of steps to ensure his hotels are clean during the pandemic.
Normally, rooms are cleaned soon after guests check out, but because occupancy is low, Fendi is having housekeepers wait a day to clean the room to reduce their chance of infection.
And he’s requiring his housekeepers to change their gloves when moving from cleaning the bedroom to the bathroom, “so there’s no cross-contamination.”
They’re also sanitizing key cards after they’re returned and wiping down high-touch areas like the front desk and elevator buttons at least twice per shift.
The pool and hot tub have been shut down.
“Even though there’s no evidence that it can spread in pools, we closed it down to discourage social gathering,” Fendi said.
The breakfast buffet is no longer hot, instead just coffee, juice, single-serve cereal packs and granola bars.
“That’s an extra step we have in place right now, and hopefully this can help to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.
Fendi has lived in the area for five years, visiting his wife and kids in California once a month.
But that’s been on hold during the pandemic.
“I haven’t gone home for a month-and-a-half,” he said. “I better stay here. Things are changing per day, per hour.”Hotel occupancy is down more than 20 percentage points from the beginning of the month.