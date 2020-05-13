Coronavirus response | For Urbana graduates, experience is 'weird' ... 'quiet'
URBANA — Graduation Day started just like Zoe Bowers imagined it would, with the Urbana High senior — dressed to the nines underneath her cap and gown — posing for pictures in her front yard Tuesday morning.
Then it took a strange turn.
“I’d been to graduation (at State Farm Center), and it was amazing: a big stage, tons of people, hearing your name called and families going crazy,” Bowers said. “This was ... just a little different.”
Tuesday kicked off Urbana High’s three-day virtual graduation production leading to a video presentation May 23. In groups of 10, seniors were invited to the high school auditorium where — one by one and socially distanced — they walked a mostly empty stage, picked up a diploma case and smiled for a camera.
Only students were allowed inside the building, and each was handed a mask at the beginning of the process.
“I don’t know how to describe it,” said Bowers, who had a 9 a.m. appointment. “It was really weird.
“In the movies, you graduate and then go meet your family and celebrate. This was really quiet.”
Urbana has reserved State Farm Center on July 25 as an alternate date for in-person graduation. “We hope that, by this time, large events will be allowed and safe for all involved,” Principal Mitch Berenson wrote in a letter to students.
Students will keep their caps and gowns until then.
“Our goals have always been about honoring our seniors in a way that prioritizes health and safety while also complying with state and local social-distancing orders and guidelines,” Berenson said.
Day 1 was smooth, Kameron Williams said. The school district’s director of marketing and communications is quarterbacking the video project.
Williams said the district is adjusting schedules as necessary “to make sure every graduating senior has their moment to walk across the stage and get their photo taken.
“We are really appreciative for all the support we have gotten from our families, and we’re looking forward to the finished product.”
After Tuesday’s ceremony, students were allowed to clean out lockers and pick up yearbooks. For many, it was their first time inside the school since a statewide closure on March 17.
“I woke up and told my dad ‘It’s Graduation Day’ and that I was going to go about it like normal,” said Bowers, a National Honor Society member who is also active in Urbana’s Key Club and theater program. “I appreciate everything the school has done ... but it was different. It’s not like I thought my senior year would end.”