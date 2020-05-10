Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recovery plan that calls for partial reopenings of restaurants and bars in June at the earliest — behind manufacturing, retailers and barbers — restaurateurs have ample reason to cry in their beer.
Instead, some are trying to sell it and a sandwich at the curb on a mighty slim profit margin as they keep a tenuous hold on their livelihoods.
Two business owners described the four-region, five-phase “Restore Illinois” plan unveiled last week by Pritzker as a “gut punch” for them and the eating and drinking public.
“I’m all for public safety and health. I wish it had been a little more compartmentalized as far as regions go,” said Kenny Hogue Jr. of Tuscola’s Cast Iron Pub. “It’s really going to hurt us ... with bars and restaurants having to stay closed till June. I’m kind of hoping he takes a look at smaller rural areas and adjusts the plans for them.”
Creative thinking and loyal customers have carried area business owners interviewed by The News-Gazette, who are entering their eighth week of business unusual.
Bunny’s Tavern
119 W. Water St., U
Established in 1936, the bar “hidden in downtown Urbana” that caters to all kinds of folks and serves up a wide variety of comfort foods, soups, salads and sandwiches, is busy.
“Bunny’s has always been a very stable and continuous supporter of the community, so I think we’ve gotten reached out to by people who just want to do kind things,” said Ben Manns, co-owner with Frank Fonte.
Generous folks have paid Bunny’s to send food to places like Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
“That has helped us and businesses in general through COVID,” Manns said. “Up until ... when the governor said Illinois was shut down another month (May), things were very, very good — not compared to what it would be normally, but doing better than most.
“It seems like every time he releases a statement, which most have not been very positive, it gives no one light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “In general, the public gets a gut punch. After a couple days go by, we start to get the momentum going.”
Not that there’s ever a good time for a shutdown, but adding to the owners’ pain is that spring weather usually means a big uptick in patio traffic and the consumption of beer and cocktails.
“May 16 would be our biggest fundraiser of the year for MDA summer camp. That’s kind of a blow,” Manns said.
“We’ve been forced into adopting new forms of reaching out to customers,” he said of options such as online ordering and delivery. “Those are things we never would have spent the time preparing and finessing without corona. Those are things we will not walk away from once we are out of this.
“There’s no way things are going to get back to the way we were. We’re evolving at the same time. That’s the key to the whole thing.”
With an overall staff of about 21, Manns said about a quarter chose not to work to avoid exposure to the virus.
Government loans under the Paycheck Protection Program have helped. So have the regulars.
“Our loyals are carrying our staff. They have been so generous. I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “The generosity through tips and coming out numerous times a week. The first couple weeks, you expected that, but to continue on is just amazing. It’s about our staff.”
Manns is confident that when the situation improves enough to allow more congregating, there will be a line forming for seating on their patio.
“I think we will turn people away or be having them wait on a nightly basis,” he said.
Old Orchard Lanes and Links
901 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy
The 50-plus-year-old bowling alley whose snack bar and lounge is packed most weekends thanks in part to its popular thin-crust pizza and cold beer is hurting.
“I wouldn’t say good. We are holding our own, I guess,” said Rhonda Lutz, wife of the owner. “Year to date, it’s way, way, way down, but not being able to let people in the door, when that’s your thing ...”
Lutz said there’s been enough carry-out food business to keep the 12 to 15 full-time employees working. Government loans have helped. The part-time high school students were the first to have their hours cut, she said.
“We are getting a lot of regulars. Some have found we have a drive-up window,” she said.
Because they preferred eating in, many didn’t realize the drive-up window has been available for years.
The Lutzes aren’t thinking too far into the future about how their business will operate given that the rules seem to be fluid.
“Some days, we think, ‘Why didn’t we just close?’ Other days, it’s ‘Everybody has family and bills,’” she said. “Hopefully, it will loosen up quicker than they think.”
Wood N’ Hog
500 N. Walnut St., C
100 W. University Ave., U
Ever the optimist, Michael McDonald said he’s learning a lot during this pandemic.
“Those of us who survive will be better in the future. Those of us who may fail may be able to get back up on their feet,” said the co-owner of the popular barbecue business. His sister Okema Battle is his partner. “you never know the true reason why one business closes over another. It could have been they had systems that were not workable.
“There has to be more intentionality — how we clean, how we handle food; we staple bags now. Things we never had to think about before this.”
After several years on North Fourth Street in Champaign, Wood N’ Hog bought the Urbana location of Li’l Porgy’s at 100 W. University Ave., U, and opened for business July 1.
Things were going well enough for McDonald and Battle to open a second location in downtown Champaign.
“We opened March 4 and we temporarily shut down about a week prior to the governor’s shutdown,” McDonald said of their second location.
However, the downtown Champaign location reopened May 4 and is “trying to make sure we stay relevant during the transition,” he said.
Loyal customers who appreciate their food and service have kept the business afloat.
“We’ve been OK. We haven’t had to lay anybody off,” McDonald said.
McDonald said he was a little “discouraged” when he didn’t receive government assistance.
“When I found out friends got it, it gave me some peace of mind,” he said.
Indeed, he feels Wood N’ Hog has been blessed.
“Urbana and Champaign have been very receptive to the changes and very intentional with their spending, especially with small businesses such as ours,” he said.
Pre-COVID, McDonald said 75 percent of his business was takeout.
“I don’t think the impact has hit us like Farren’s, for example. They have the best burgers in town. You go there for the ambiance, have a cocktail, a beer,” he said. “Most people didn’t have to dine in to enjoy our food.”
New platforms like Grubhub and DoorDash that deliver food for businesses have attracted new customers, he said.
“But I feel a sense of commitment from the community to make sure mom-and-pop businesses are OK. I’ve eaten out more in the last 45 days than I did before,” McDonald said, citing the Original House of Pancakes and Farren’s in Champaign among his choices. “We understand how hard it is to cycle those dollars. I’m intentional, too. I’m proud of Champaign County, proud of what we’ve been able to do as a community.”
McDonald’s in C-U
Brad Davis of Taylorville has owned eight of the popular burger restaurants in Champaign and Urbana since March 2019.
“We really, really miss the students. Any time you take 40,000-plus bodies out of the community, sales are going to be affected,” he said. “We miss them. We want them back.”
Davis declined to reveal losses but said “it could be worse.”
“We’re very fortunate we’re allowed to keep our drive-thrus open,” he said. “We have delivery with DoorDash and have added Grubhub in the last month. That’s been a really nice avenue where we can feed people.
“We really miss our coffee drinkers in the morning who come in and give you the pulse of the community,” he said.
Davis said he’s been able to keep all his employees who wanted to stay, although some have had hours cut. A few older employees who worked in the dining areas as greeters and coffee refillers have stayed home to reduce the chance of being infected, he said.
“I’m hiring right now. Our biggest obstacle is the unemployment (compensation). With the extra $600 a week, it’s more incentive for people not to work than to work,” he said.
McDonald’s in Vermilion County
Like Davis, McDonald’s franchisee Deanna Witzel of Danville is missing her regulars.
“Not having the inside open for customers to come in and sit down is kind of sad because we have a lot of regular customers who come and hang out,” shes said. “It’s a social gathering. The things that we took for granted. It’s amazing how we are missing some of these simple things.”
Witzel and her husband own six McDonald’s: three in Danville and one each in Hoopeston, Oakwood and Georgetown. They plan to open another in Covington, Ind., but the pandemic has delayed that.
“Our drive-thru business is definitely up,” she said. But the restaurants that rely on traffic from Interstate 74 are hurting.
Witzel said they have been able to keep all their 330 “amazing” employees working, thanks in part to the Danville schools.
Superintendent “Dr. Alicia Geddis came to us and said ‘We need help in feeding our kids,’” she said.
The Witzels offered their meals at reduced prices and the district is buying students two breakfasts and two lunches each week.
“She mailed a punch to 6,000 students at their home. If you have five children, they got five,” Witzel said. “They are reimbursing us for a portion. It helps us and it helps them.”
The locations of the Witzels’ restaurants on the north, south and east parts of Danville made the situation even more attractive to the school district.
“We’re Christians. We believe to whom much is given, much will be required,” she said.
As to what McDonald’s restaurants will look like in the future, Davis and Witzel said they’ll follow the guidance of corporate creative thinkers.
Cast Iron Pub
125 Sale St., Tuscola
Hogue moved his family from New York, where he was a chef, back to his hometown of Tuscola for what he hoped would be a less financially risky way to put his skills to use.
Last August, he and wife Angela opened their pub downtown and had plans to start a restaurant next door.
“It’s definitely been tricky, to say the least,” he said. “The first (few) weeks were pretty good. People were eager to get out and show support. It’s really slowed down in the last two to three weeks.”
In less than a year of operation, the smartly refurbished pub in downtown Tuscola had developed a loyal following with interesting offerings of liquor, a few sandwiches and events such as euchre night.
The couple had planned to open a restaurant next door in June. That’s still in their business model but just on hold.
The pandemic has caused them to cut their hours and their staff and limit the menu to burgers while they “figure out how to make the most of it,” Kenny Hogue said.
“Cocktail kits really have helped,” he said. “Our sangria is a really popular option and was before we closed down. We’ve had different flavored Moscow mules and are working on getting a couple of our menu cocktails in to-go options.”
As for the state recovery plan, Hogue said he’s “not thrilled with it.”
Adding to the pain is that Hogue’s meat costs went “way up about two weeks into all this.”
“Supply has been OK, but I expect that to be an issue with meatpacking-plants closing,” he said.
There’s also the added cost of materials related to carry-out.
“When we moved to takeout, we cut our profit margin by a huge percentage,” he said. “The margins are just not as high on takeout, especially package liquor. It’s another punch to the gut.”
Hogue said once bars and restaurants can reopen fully, they’ll keep their innovative pandemic offerings.
“Especially given that when we reopen, we will be forced to operate with limited capacity. We have to supplement that with whatever we can,” he said. “I anticipate a lot of the same services: curbside, cocktails. We are actually delivering alcohol in Tuscola now. We deliver growlers, wine.
“Our regulars we see quite often and we’ve been blessed with that kind of community support,” he added. “As long as they continue to come by, we’ll have enough gas in the tank to make it. We’re at a level where our nose is just above water and it’s taking a lot of hard work just to stay there. The second anything else happens, that’s where I’m worried.
“If there’s anything that the bar and restaurant industry teaches people, it is how to adapt and roll with the punches.”